3 new openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin.

This week, we've covered three new openers for Dublin's fair city and sadly, the closure of two relatively newly opened spots.

Here's the lowdown:

Speciality Café Flower & Bean opens on Cork Street

The latest addition to D8's coffee scene bring with them a wealth of brewing and baking knowledge - you can read all about this new opener HERE.

Pastiamo, Ireland's first 'Truckttoria' opens on Grand Canal Street

A trattoria is a style of restaurant in Italy that is less formal than a ristorante, but more formal than an osteria. And, as you might have guessed, a Truckttoria is a trattoria in food truck form, serving up pasta and small bites street food style. Find out more about Pastiamo HERE.

Oxmantown open a third D7 location

Just under 10 years since they first launched Oxmantown have opened their third deli, this time in the heart of Phibsoboro. Cloud Picker Coffee and freshly baked treats accompany tasty soups and sambos - find out more about Oxmantown's new baby HERE.

Vegan Sandwich Co close their Rathmines branch

Just three months after opening, Vegan Sandwich Co have made the decision to close their D6 branch, stating it "just wasn't quite the right time or place". Read about the closure in more detail HERE.

Jelliti's Coffee in Dún Laoghaire cease trading

After almost a year in business, Dún Laoghaire cafe Jelliti's have confirmed they'll be closing "due to unavoidable life trajectories". They'll cease trading this Sunday 28th August - more info is available HERE.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of Dublin's main foodie news.

