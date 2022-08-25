Grand Canal Street welcomes Ireland's first Truckttoria, Pastiamo

Gnocchi, lasagna, supplí... we're sold.

Any truck that serves pasta is a winner in our eyes, meaning we're extremely intrigued by Pastiamo Truckttoria on Grand Canal Street.

But what is a Truckttoria, I hear you ask? Essentially it's a trattoria, which is a style of restaurant in Italy that is less formal than a ristorante, but more formal than an osteria. And, you guessed it, the Truckttoria is a trattoria, just in truck form.

So what can you expect from Pastiamo Truckttoria? The website breaks it down quite nicely with this ethos:

"In Pastiamo we only use fresh and quality products, believing that It's the secret of an excellent dish! We create everything from scratch from fresh pasta to our own sauces to assure the final result is the taste of home."

Their menu is short but sweet. Pastiamo do all the classics, from arrabbiatta to carbonara, bolognese to parmigiana. They serve tiramisu for dessert, as well as supplí (Italian snacks consisting of a ball of rice with tomato sauce) for small bites.

Craving it as much as we are? You can find Pastiamo Truckttoria at Grand Canal Street Tuesday to Saturday, from 12pm to 8:30pm.

Header image via Instagram/pastiamo.truckttoria

