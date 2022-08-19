6 new openers to check out in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin.

From the Lego Shop to Brown Thomas's Christmas store, it's been a huge week for new openers in Dublin's fair city. As well as these two biggies, this week has seen a number of cafe, restaurant and bar openings across Dublin - plenty of new spots to head to for date night, girls night or plain ole Friday night.

On the hunt for somewhere new to head to this weekend? We've got you covered with this handy list.

The Blackrock opens, run by former Leinster rugby players

From the team that brought you Bridge 1859 and Lemon & Duke, a new pub opened this week in place of the former Wetherspoons in Blackrock village. Expect craft cocktails, your favourite beers on tap and a menu inspired by Middle Eastern and South American flavours. Read more about this new opening HERE.

New bar Juno opens on Dorset Street

At the spot where The Red Parrot pub once stood, Juno opened its doors this week. Cocktails at a very reasonable price, litre jugs of sangria with plenty of non-alcoholic options too - find out more about this new spot HERE.

Cafe Lisboa opens in Smithfield

Specialising in pastel de natas, Cafe Lisboa opened its royal blue doors on Little Mary Street in Smithfield last week. These promise to be among the most authentic pastel de natas in Dublin - run don't walk.

Get the lowdown on this new opener HERE.

Krispy Kreme opens at Central Bank

With the help of Jedward, obviously.

At 6am on Wednesday morning, the queue started outside Krispy Kreme's new flagship store at Central Plaza, née Central Bank. Find out all you need to know about the newest spot to get your original glazed fix HERE.

Dundrum's Eagle House Pub closes to make way for new bar

The well known haunt among Dundrum locals has closed its doors, as new spot Pye with spacious covered beer garden is set to open in October. Get the lowdown HERE.

Rugged Lane Restaurant opens at Luttrellstown Golf Resort, Castleknock

With a brand-new menu launching the first Thursday of every month showcasing the best of Irish cuisine, Rugged Lane is the perfect place to head to for a special occasion. Their three course menu is priced at €59pp including complimentary still or sparkling water, with an option to add wine pairings too. Have a browse of the menu and find out more HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

