6 new openings to check out in Dublin this weekend

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin's fair city.

This week we've enjoyed new openings a-plenty from cafes to wine bars, cheesecake trailers to speciality roasteries. If you're looking for somewhere fresh and exciting to hit up before anyone else knows about it, we've got you covered with this round up of 6 new openings in Dublin.

Two new foodie spots for Dundrum's Pembroke Square

If the queue for the Zara changing rooms puts a hunger on you like no other, you'll be happy to know there are two new foodie spots to hit up in Dundrum - Pop's Cheesecake (for cheesecake on a stick) and ProBox for all your smoothie and acai bowl needs. We wrote about both new openings in more detail HERE.

Neighbourhood Wine opens in Churchtown

Not far away, Neighbourhood Wine have opened their fourth location, slinging out fine wine, natural wine, biodynamics and organics. More info on this cosy new spot is available HERE.

Blackberry Café opens in the Liberties

Another speciality cafe for D8 serving coffee by day, whiskey by night and most importantly, doing God's work by bringing 147 Deli sambos to the south side. Find out more about this new opening HERE.

Red Bean Roastery opens café in Charlemont

For all your coffee-for-the-luas needs. Red Bean Roastery's new cafe are also serving up delicious pastries and sambos - get the lowdown HERE.

Tang opens new location on Fenian Street

Tang's third location is bright and spacious with plenty of outdoor seating, and the same delicious pancakes and brunch dishes we know and love. Find out more about this new opener HERE.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of new openings, closures and everything in between in Dublin!

