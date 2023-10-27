7 openers, 1 re-opener, and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

A new Lego store, a new sauna, and loads of new restaurants.

What can we say - following a couple of slow news weeks where openers were concerned, Dublin has delivered with seven new spots, eight if you include the return of Baggot Street institution Xico.

Unfortunately these new openers are joined by the closure of two great Dublin locations, a beloved fish and chip spot as well as a D7 haven for ramen, but we can only be thankful that there aren't more hospitality casualties this week.

So without further delay, here is all the opener and closure news you need to be aware of in Dublin at the moment.

Love Tempo

Opener

The Big Romance and Mother are teaming up to open their own bar on Thomas Street, replacing The Clock which announced its closure in February of this year.

The space will be a "music-led neighbourhood bar" - they took to socials yesterday with the news and people have already filled the comments with their excitement and hype for this new haunt.

No news so far on an exact opening date, but we will keep you posted.

Kicky's

Opener

The restaurant brain child from Chef Eric Matthews and restaurateur Richie Barrett, Kicky's, looks like it's close to opening, with bookings already going live on their website.

We got our first sneak peek of Kicky's towards the end of July, so needless to say the anticipation has been building over the last three months.

Currently there is a Christmas sample menu on the website so potential diners looking to scope the new restaurant out as a potential for their festival meal out can get an idea of the kind of food they should expect. The menu Mediterranean inspired, with the food cooked over fire, and is divided into different sections; Bites, To Share, Mains over charcoal, Sides, and Sweets.

Advertisement

Outcasts Sauna

Opener

Adding a new string to their bow, Outcasts have launched a sauna and cold plunge facility at CowTown Outdoor Food Market on Prussia Street in Stoneybatter. They also sling their bagels from this location, which means after you've had your relaxing time in the sauna, you can dig into one of their NYC style sambos.

Saunas are really having a moment in Dublin right now, with people flocking to the various locations the way they used to pile into escape rooms, or jump into freezing cold water for the "sea swim" experience, so we welcome the arrival of another with open arms.

Soup 2

Closure

Beloved Dublin 7 ramen spot Soup 2 has taken to Instagram to announce its closure, after nearly three years in business.

The sibling restaurant of OG Soup in Dún Laoghaire, Soup 2 opened in Smithfield in January of 2021 and has had Dublin 7 locals slurping appreciatively ever since.

Cocktail bar Dashi, which is located in the basement below Soup 2 under the same owners will also close, the social post confirmed.

Beshoff

Closure

One of Dublin city's best fish and chip shops Beshoff has unfortunately closed.

The Dame Street branch shut for good last weekend, much to the dismay of those local to the centre of town, but thankfully you can still catch them on Mespil Road, as well as in Howth, Clontarf, and Malahide.

Advertisement

Lego Store

Opener

Dublin's second Lego store opened in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre this week, bringing on queues of people reminiscent of when the first store on Grafton Street opened in 2022.

Director of EMEA Marketing at the Lego Group Amy Pearson said the success of the Grafton Street shop has more than proven the love Irish consumers have for the Lego brand.

"The new Lego store in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by the endless play opportunities Lego has to offer."

Xico

Re-opener

If you have missed this underground haven, then great news, as Xico officially reopened on Baggot Street this week, just in time for the Halloween bank holiday festivities.

Following a five month closure period, Xico returns with a new focus - they have scrapped their restaurant and have come back as a nightclub venue instead of the hybrid of the two that they were previously.

Yew Tree

Opener

Earlier this month, Geoff and Máire updated their followers that their pub 57 the Headline on Clanbrassil Street was officially under new ownership, signifying a new beginning for the much loved space.

Advertisement

They promised us that they had something in the pipeline, and over the weekend we got our first sneak peak of what exactly that secret project is. Yew Tree is a new restaurant in Terenure that is set to open in the not too distant future, a casual neighbourhood eatery that will no doubt capture the love of locals if it's anything like the owners' previous venture.

Bahay

Opener

While they are ever present at markets and food events - I thankfully caught them at Taste of Dublin over the summer - the dream is to find Bahay somewhere on a more regular basis, and our prayers have been answered in this regard.

As of Friday November 3rd, they will begin their winter residency at Warehouse Food Market in Harold's Cross, with tables available to book on Friday and Saturday nights from then until the end of December.

Mi Casa

Opener

It truly is the season of the small plate in Dublin as we welcome another Spanish bodega-style eatery into the city fold.

The latest addition to the familia is the aptly named Mi Casa, which takes over the spot formerly occupied by Vegan Sandwich Co on Queens Street. Owners Imre and Karolina are also the proprietors of PHX Bistro since 2012, and their new D7 opener seems to be a real labour of foodie love.

Header images via Instagram / Beshoff & Bahay

READ ON:

- Two Michelin-star chefs to team up for a tasting menu event at Glovers Alley

Advertisement

- New bodega specialising in seasonal small plates opens in Smithfield

- The Big Romance and Mother are teaming up to open a new bar on Thomas Street