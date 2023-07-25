Two of Dublin's most beloved restaurateurs are joining forces to open a new spot

"It’s a dream of any chef to open his own restaurant."

Eric Matthews and Richie Barrett, one of Dublin's most beloved chefs and restaurateurs, have teamed up to open their own restaurant in the city centre.

Matthews has quite the curriculum vitae; he was the Head Chef at Chapter One for six years, and has seventeen years of experience at Michelin starred restaurants.

Barrett on the other hand is a co-owner of BANG, the small and stylish Irish cuisine restaurant on Merrion Row, and has extensive restaurateur experience.

In their announcement video, Matthews explains that this new venture has been two years in the making, but they finally have the keys in their hand.

This new restaurant, Kicky's (an amazing name for a restaurant, can we just start off saying) will be based on George's Street, and is set to open in the next few months, allowing plenty of time for hype to grow. It is taking over from the former San Lorenzo's.

Eric describes the upcoming menu has simple, seasonal, and delicious, the kind of food that makes him happy; the website teases Mediterranean inspired dishes cooked over fire, as well as hand-rolled pastas and signature cocktails.

We will be closely following Kicky's and their progress as they approach opening.

