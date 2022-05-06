Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for the week in Dublin.

On the menu this week: a new Chinese takeaway for Dublin 14, two cafe openings and the new restaurant that will take the place of Gerry's on Montague Street. You know we bring it to you every ball - let's hop in.

Double Happy opens in Rathfarnham

A new spot by the Dodder that promises to be very different from the typical Irish Chinese restaurant. Read more about this tasty takeaway HERE.

Fuppin Delish to pop up in Humphrey's of Ranelagh

Tacos in the sun is what we need and deserve, and Fuppin Delish will be bringing the combo to D6 this summer. Find out all you need to know HERE.

Spanish Bodega to reopen at Gerry's of Montague Street

Gerry's iconic cafe which loyally served Dubliners for over 40 years is to be given a new lease of life in the form of La Gordita, a Spanish Bodega and sister restaurant to Tapas De Lola. We covered the opener in more detail HERE.

Carved sandwich shop opens by Grand Canal Dock

Carve out a bitta time to visit them, and read more about what's on offer HERE.

Bold & Brass open at new D6 location

It's been a serious journey for Bold & Brass since they closed their Rathgar cafe earlier this year, but their new location is officially open today outside Movement Fitness in Rathmines. Get the lowdown on the latest addition to the D6 coffee scene HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another Lovin Round Up.

