From Kehoes to the Big Romance - a pub crawl inspired by Dublin Bricks

For the past couple of years, Gianni Clifford of Dublin Bricks has been rebuilding the city brick by brick, pub by pub.

So far, he's recreated some of Dublin's most iconic watering holes, with his micro-pub kits for Lego fans to build at home selling out in minutes.

Every time a new Dublin pub is Lego-fied, we gaze at the miniature creation through our phone screens, thinking to ourselves, "I must pop in there for a pint soon".

The yearning has become so intense that we've taken it upon ourselves to put together this pub crawl around the city, inspired by Dublin Bricks. One for the Lego fans to embark on this bank holiday weekend.

Dublin Bricks

Anseo, Camden Street

Kick off proceedings with a pint in Anseo of Camden Street, where you can expect to find live DJs, comedy upstairs and a cosy, fairy-lit ambience.

Kehoes, South Anne Street

11 minutes away you'll land at stop number 2, Kehoes, the loved-by-dubs traditional haunt just off Grafton Street.

Grogans, South William Street

No pub crawl would be complete without a stop-off at Grogans, so obviously it features on our Dublin Bricks inspired one. Secure yourself a pint, a toastie and a seat outside and watch the world go by. A four minute walk from your last stop, Kehoes.

The Long Hall, Georges Street

A 6 minute walk later, you'll land at the Long Hall, one of Dublin's oldest pubs with beautiful Victorian interiors and most importantly, deliciously creamy pints.

Stags Head, Dame Lane

Next on the agenda is the Stags Head, an excellent spot for pub grub, live music and comedy, with the inimitable buzz of Dame Lane right outside the front door. A four minute walk from The Long Hall.

The Lord Edward, Christchurch

Another iconic boozer, you'll find the Lord Edward in the heart of historic Dublin surrounded by Christchurch, Dublin Castle and St Patrick's Cathedral. A 7 minute walk from your last stop, the Stags Head.

The Hacienda, Smithfield

One of Dublin Bricks's most popular recreations, the Hacienda is loved by locals and tourists alike. A go-to spot for visiting celebrities, who are always warmly welcomed by proprietor Shay. This Lego recreation of him is uncanny. An 11 minute walk from your last stop, The Lord Edward.

The Big Romance, Parnell Street

Our final stop on the Dublin Bricks tour is The Big Romance, the vibe-y jazz and cocktail bar at the tip-top of Parnell Street. A 14 minute walk from the Hacienda, but at this stage of the crawl a bitta fresh air and brisk walk probably wouldn't go amiss.

So there you go! An excellent way to discover some of the best pubs Dublin has to offer, in our humble opinion.

Happy pint-ing!

Header image via Dublin Bricks

