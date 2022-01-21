The Lovin Round Up - Openers, Closures and everything in between

Thankfully, it seems as if we're gearing up for a huge positive shift for the hospitality industry en masse.

Before we start dancing in the streets and poppin' bottles in celebration following the news, here's a quick rundown of the main foodie headlines from the week gone by. Dublin has welcomed new cafes, a new Italian restaurant and a couple of spots have made the decision to remain closed until restrictions ease (which, as it stands could happen as early as the weekend).

Let's get into it.

Liffey Street welcomes H&T Coffee Co

A new aesthetically pleasing AF cafe for Dublin's northside, pouring delicious speciality coffee from Koppi Roasters. We covered their grand opening in more detail HERE.

Six by Nico launch their new menu

Once upon a time, Chef Nico Simeone decided he wanted to create a menu inspired by fairytales and folklore. And that's exactly what he did.

After the huge success of their menu inspired by Irish chippers, Six By Nico unveiled their new theme this week with dishes inspired by Oliver Twist, Matilda and other beloved childhood stories. More on this story HERE.

South William Street welcomes new Italian restaurant Alfieri

If you're always on the hunt for a new Italian spot for date night, this should come as good news. Read more about South William Street's latest addition HERE.

Trocadero will remain closed until 8pm curfew is lifted

Which, thankfully, seems like it's not that far off at this stage. You can read more about Trocadero's decision to remain closed for now HERE.

Luna will remain closed til February 1st due to restrictions

Hopefully, this is the last headline along these lines we'll have to write for the foreseeable. Read more about Luna's decision to stay closed for now HERE.

Same time, same place next week for a rundown of the main foodie headlines.

