Six By Nico set to launch its new Once Upon a Time menu in February

We didn't think it could get better than the Fish and Chips theme, and then Six by Nico comes out with this menu. From Paddington Bear, to Beauty and the Beast, they take inspiration from our fave childhood stories to put together a nostalgic feast.

Six By Nico took Dublin by storm back in December when it opened to the public. This is a restaurant that makes food on the basis of nostalgia, and they had a hugely successful run with their Chipper menu. Now they're moving on to something new, and after weeks of preparation, it will soon launch.

Six By Nico introduces the Once Upon a Time menu. Each course is inspired by a childhood story, as voted for by their loyal followers. They whittled it down from 12 to six stories, creating the ultimate trip down memory lane via food.

Chef Nico Simeone says of the new menu:

"Our 'Once Upon A Time' theme is a gastronomic journey through the enchanting realm of fairytales and folklore. It's also a new chapter for Six by Nico Dublin as we introduce a new wave of engaging themes that provide our customers with unique food and drink experiences."

Course 1 - "Please sir, can I have some more?":

The first course is called "Please sir, can I have some more" which comes from the famous line in Oliver Twist. The beginning dish comes with confit hasselback potato, hay baked potato mousseline, wild garlic, and pickled onion.

Course 2 - "Marmalade":

Paddington Bear inspires the second course, simply named "Marmalade" (because a bear always keep a marmalade sandwich under their hat in case of emergency) (can you tell I'm obsessed with Paddington). This sourdough bruschetta comes with ox cheek ragu, mushroom, marmalade and truffle. There is also a vegetarian option that swaps the ox cheek for a burford brown egg and ewe cheese.

Course 3 - "Hey dipface, have a carrot":

This may be my favourite named dish. The "Hey dipface, have a carrot" is of course an iconic line from Matilda, and also the inspo for the third course. This whole baked tandoori carrot comes with carrot remoulade, carrot top pesto, saffron pickled carrot, and citrus goats curd.

Course 4 - "Let's go trout poaching":

From Danny, The Champion of the World comes this dish with sea trout, smoked bone veloute and dill dressing, artichoke and sea herbs, bergamot gel, and salted cucumber. If you don't eat fish, there's the Goldilocks and the Three Bears inspired “The Best Ever Porridge”. Who says you can't have porridge for dinner? This pearl barley and pecorino porridge comes with winter truffle and pesto bianco.

Course 5 - "The Most Beautiful...":

Course five is based on The Ugly Duckling, and is served with duck leg, pickled walnut, toasted cereal, pear and fig. If meat isn't your thing, you can opt for the "Shall we go to the ball" inspired by Cinderella which comes with baked pumpkin, goats curd, tarragon dragoncello, gnocchi à la parisienne and sea herbs.

Course 6 - "The Last Rose Petal"

Last, we have dessert, inspired by the rose in Beauty and the Beast. It almost looks too good to eat. I'm sure you'll manage to overcome the nostalgia though and dig into this mascarpone creme, rose, hibiscus and rhubarb dish.

This new menu launches on the 1st February, so get booking if you can't bear to miss out. It will only be around for six weeks until the 13th March. You can order the tasting menu from noon Tuesday through to Sunday. The six courses comes to a very reasonable €45 per person, with an additional €39 if you wish to avail of the matching wine.

Header image via Instagram/sixbynicodublin

READ ON: Camerino Bakery's pop-up is set to reopen in Kilmainham