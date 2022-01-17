Trocadero to remain closed until 8pm curfew is lifted

It's no secret that the current restrictions on closing times in Ireland have put undue pressure on pubs and restaurants across the country.

Some establishments have made the difficult decision to close completely until restrictions ease, as operating evening trade solely in the hours before 8pm simply isn't feasible.

One spot that has decided to close its doors until regular opening hours resume is theatre restaurant Trocadero on Andrew's Street.

The popular Dublin 2 spot announced the news on Instagram over the weekend in a post that reads:

We are saddened to inform you of our door closing again with immediate effect, due to the current 8pm closure restrictions. As we are normally an evening operating restaurant it’s not feasible to remain open for the remainder of January and hopefully we can welcome you back in February when we are allowed to have longer opening hours.

Trocadero is known and loved by Dubliners and visitors alike for its top notch meat and fish dishes and lavish but welcoming interior. If you've got a family event or special occasion to mark in February, definitely consider hitting them up when they reopen. No better cure for Blue Monday than planning ahead for better times.

Header image via Instagram/trocaderoireland

