Another week closer to the end of dreary January, and things are looking up.

As the country waits with bated breath for a hopefully positive announcement regarding current restrictions, I'm back compiling a few of my favourite things to share with the world. Thank you for coming on my Sound of Music journey. This week brought us new Irish music, the news that one of our favourite Euphoria stars is one of our own and the impetus to start making plans that involve staying out past 8pm. Blessed, honestly.

New Pillow Queens Music

Restrictions could be easing and there's a new Pillow Queens album in the works - what a time to be alive. They've also just released a music video for their song Be By Your Side, which captures what it'd be like if Euphoria was set in an 80s GAA disco. Deeply obsessed.

Cheap Can inspired Art

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That's what artist Selkie has done with the new minimum pricing rule on alcohol in Ireland, creating this iconic series of odes to our favourite cheap cans. Always in our thoughts, Prazsky.

February Plans

With the potential abolishment of the 8pm curfew seeming likely for February, I'm tentatively making plans and extremely excited about it. First on the agenda is a night at Zakura, the creme de la creme of BYO bottle spots in Dublin in my humble opinion. We deserve it, girls.

Also, if your plans extend as far as booking flights, Aer Lingus have extended their sale until the 24th of Jan. It'd be rude not to book a little getaway really, what with the new bank holiday and all.

Fezco from Euphoria being Irish

I'm ashamed to say I only jumped on the Euphoria train last weekend, but am less ashamed to say I'm now completely up to date. I'm an all or nothing kinda gal, what can I say. You've probably seen the news this week of Fezco's Big Irish Head being genuinely Irish - his full name is Conor Angus Cloud Hickey and he told the Wall Street Journal in 2019 that all of his family lives in Ireland, and he was even thinking of moving here before he landed the part in the HBO drama. I'm sure you'll join me in proudly claiming the soundest lad in the most popular show on TV as our own.

Winter Warmers

Even though this is the time of year I like to vehemently wish away so the Grand Stretch and warmer days can come quicker, there's no denying that winter is happening, it's still baltic and hot drops are needed. Street 66 are still serving up a full menu of warming drinks through January - mulled wines, Baileys HoChos, the works. Ideal for an after work tipple.

Same time, same place next week, for a fresh new list of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

