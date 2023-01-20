2 openers and 4 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

This week Dublin foodies had cause for celebration as a Korean food cornerstone opened their first sit-in eatery and one of D6's most beloved cafés have lifted the shutters on a second location.

Sadly, the past seven days have also brought four closures with them, as business costs continue to spiral.

If you're on the hunt for a new spot to hit up, or want to keep an eye on recent closures, look no further. We've got the suss.

Meath Street welcomes new Korean grocery and eatery Space Jaru

Big news for KFC and kimchi lovers. With their newly opened spot on Meath Street, Jaru focus on creating modern Korean food using quality Irish ingredients, and have gone from strength to strength since their initial days as a college project at Cathal Brugha Street. All you need to know on this new opener is HERE

Advertisement

One Kinda Folk opens second South Side Café

After months of anticipation, darlings of lockdown One Kinda Folk have officially opened café number 2. Serving up the same 3fe coffee and rainbow of lattes they're known and loved for at their new Leeson Street location, we foresee similar queues and excitement will surround OKF 2.0. More info on this opener HERE.

Shaker and Vine announce closure with immediate effect

Another upsetting casualty of the cost-of-living crisis, Shaker and Vine of Howth took to social media today to announce their closure with immediate effect. More on this story HERE.

Advertisement

Terenure's Saltwater Grocery announce their closure

It seems that Saltwater Grocery has unfortunately closed after just under two years in business. Their window has been spotted with a To Let sign on display by Dublin Social, and the Terenure fine dining restaurant's Instagram bio simply reads "Closed". More info on this closure HERE.

Cheeky Rascal make 'difficult decision to no longer serve in Howth Junction'

After less than two years in business, Howth Junction horse box Cheeky Rascal have sadly announced their closure. The café have said that this won't be the end, however, and they'll continue to serve from their Sutton location. All you need to know on this closure is HERE.

Advertisement

505 close their Loughlinstown premises

A well received addition to D18's coffee scene and loyal fuelers of the staff at Loughlinstown Hospital, 505 Coffee also announced their closure this week. The café thanked all their loyal customers and signed off on a hopeful note, writing this wasn't a goodbye but rather a "see you later". More info on this closure HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

Header image via Instagram/jarudublin/505coffee__

READ NEXT: Scottish chipper makes headlines after adding battered Creme Eggs to menu