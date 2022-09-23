3 openers and 3 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main openers and closures across the Dublin foodie scene.

This week, the hospitality gods have given with one hand and taken with another - we've welcomed three new eateries, but sadly said goodbye to three more.

Here's a quick rundown on all:

Mosh Burger Co opens in Dublin 7

Rock on, D7 burger stans. Specialising in "good food, good beer and awesome rock n’ roll", Mosh Burger Co opened in Phibsboro last week - they even put together a playlist to get you in the mood. Read more about this new opener HERE.

Bold & Brass Cafe reopen on the southside

D6 becomes D16 for horse box heroes Bold & Brass, who said goodbye to their Rathmines location in June of this year. Now, they're back in business, this time just off the M50 in Sandyford - more info on this new opening HERE.

Underdog opens at the Legal Eagle

After months of searching for a new home, Underdog have found one in the form of the Legal Eagle at Chancery Place - get the lowdown on their newest venture HERE.

Lenehans of Rathmines announce closure

The Rathmines bar and brunch spot announced their closure today after just under three years in business, effective immediately. More info on this story can be found HERE.

Salsa Mexican of Talbot Street closes

Due to 'unforeseen circumstances". Salsa Mexican only opened their Talbot Street branch in March 2022, and sadly took to Instagram today to share the news that the restaurant is now closed. Get the lowdown on this closure HERE.

Dorian Wine Bar announce closure

The Donnybrook spot announced this week that they'd be closing "for the foreseeable future", after just ten months in business. Read more about their reasons for closing HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of openers and closures in Dublin.

