Welcome to your weekly round up of the main hospitality headlines for Dublin's fair city.

This week Dublin has welcomed five new restaurant openings across a number of cuisines - everything from ramen to burgers, hot dogs to Korean toasties - and we also learned we'll sadly be saying goodbye to one popular plant-based business.

Here's a quick overview:

Nomo Ramen opens on Camden Street

Specialised ramen from head chef Kevin Hughes who has travelled from city to city, testing and trying new flavours in order to perfect Nomo's bowls. Read more HERE.

Hot Chix sets up 'permanent nest' at Georges Dock

'Dublin's best buttermilk' spot Hot Chix have been serving up a takeaway storm in Swords for the past few years, and last week opened a sit in spot for all your chicken needs at George's Dock. Read all about the new opening HERE.

Smithfield welcomes second Gaucho's Dog shop

D7 hotdog lovers, rejoice. Guacho's has graced Smithfield Square with its presence for all your loaded dog needs. Read all about it HERE.

Clontarf welcomes a new burger joint

From the people who brought you Prado and Lennan's Yard. Max's is the newest spot for juicy burgers and boozy shakes along Clontarf seafront, and you can find out all about it HERE.

Day N Night toastie and ramen shop opens on Denmark Street

A literal one stop shop. This Dublin 1 spot serves up Korean-style toasties during the day, and transforms into an atmospheric ramen spot for the evening. You can read more about this new opening HERE.

Vegan Grocery Co to close their online shop

The sister business of Vegan Sandwich Co announced yesterday that they'd be closing their doors as a result of rising costs and competition from larger companies. You can read more about the closure HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of Dublin's main foodie headlines.

