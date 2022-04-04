Nomo Ramen to officially launch on Camden Street

Nomo waiting for ramen...

Will we open our articles with a pun or some wordplay whenever possible? Yes, yes we will. Nomo Ramen is waiting nomo to open, as they launch their Camden Street restaurant officially on Tuesday 5th April. Last week they hosted their soft launch, and now Nomo is ready for the real thing.

So what can you expect from Nomo? Well ramen of course, made by a true lover of the stuff. Nomo's head chef Kevin has travelled from city to city, always testing and trying new flavours in different ramen restaurants. According to the website, his goal with Nomo is "to combine both eastern and western flavours using specialized Japanese ingredients". Kevin always dreamed of opening a restaurant in Dublin, and has been searching for a spot in Dublin since 2020.

The menu has a primary focus on Tori Paitan (which is chicken broth) although you will find vegan ramen bowls at Nomo as well. You can also order a side of extra noodles (or Kaedama, which translates to "more noodles please") and the chef will only cook these 80% to allow them to continue cooking once they're set in front of you. According to their Instagram, "this prevents the noodles from getting soggy. No one likes soggy noodles". And you know what, they're not wrong.

Nomo Ramen opens on Camden Street Tuesday to Thursday from 12pm to 9pm, and Friday to Sunday from 12pm to 10pm.

