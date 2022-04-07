It's a sad day for Dublin's plant-based community.

Seven months to the day after opening, Vegan Grocery Co have announced they'll sadly be closing their online store at the end of this month, or when stock runs out.

A sister project of the hugely popular Vegan Sandwich Co in D7 (and now Stephen's Green too), the store was set up in September as a 100% vegan online grocery store with an emphasis on Irish suppliers and environmentally conscious produce.

In a post shared on Instagram this morning, the Vegan Grocery Co wrote:

It’s no secret that the costs of pretty much everything are rising a the moment and unfortunately that means a small online shop like us just isn’t able to keep up with the big guys. We have had a good run with it and have plans for the future but for now, the Vegan Grocery Co website will not be taking orders after the end of this month (or when our stock sells out).

All Vegan Grocery stock is currently on sale with up to 50% off. The company thanked their followers for the support thus far, but said it's time to "focus on what we're best at".

They added that they'll be building out their Uber Eats store over the coming weeks so they can continue delivering plant-based goods across Dublin.

Browse the Vegan Grocery website HERE, or visit them in either their Smithfield or Stephen's Green cafes seven days a week.

