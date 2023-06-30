4 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

New places for pancakes, pastries and prawn popcorn.
Welcome to The Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin including openers, closures and everything in between.
This week has brought with it a selection of new brunch spots and high quality fish-and-chip carts, and we've sadly said goodbye to a south side café and well-known pizza joint.
We've compiled all you need to know in one handy article - let's get into it.
Openers
Philly McMahon opens brunch spot in Finglas
The former Dublin GAA star who also co-owns the ready-meal brand NutriQuick has opened a new café, Wobble, specialising in soufflé pancakes, breakfast baps and of course, a hearty full Irish. We covered this opener in more detail right here.
Social enterprise café The Mug Shot opens in The Liberties
For all your coffee-and-stroll-in-the-park needs, Mug Shot Café is run by PACE Social Enterprise and is the latest addition to Bridgefoot Street Park. You can find out all you need to know about the new café here.
Café inspired by New York gangster movie hangouts opens in Dublin
You wanna get some cawfee? Then get yourself down to Erne Street where new café Mr French has just opened. The café gets its name from gangster movie The Departed, and Frank Costello's right-hand man Mr French. More info for all caffeine-loving mobsters is here.
Gourmet fish and chip shop opens in Monkstown
The dream cuisine to enjoy post-sea swim, this new fish and chip popup is the brainchild of fine dining restaurant Bresson and has you covered in the way of lobster rolls, shrimp popcorn and catch of the day. We covered this opener in more detail here.
Mermaid, our new pop up take away from the terrace at @Bresson_ie is now open. For everyone walking, cycling or swimming south side… or indeed just want to grab something great to eat at home. Open Tuesday to Sunday 3 til 7. The food is great, come check it out. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/Bkvl6ylud6
— Anthony Remedy (@anthonyremedy) June 29, 2023
Closures
Pizza Yard in Ranelagh closes its doors
The only place in Ireland to serve pizza by the yard has closed due to unforeseen circumstances, after serving the people of Ranelagh and beyond since 2018. More info on this closure is here.
Sam's Café in Goatstown quietly closes its doors
A hugely popular spot for coffee over the pandemic, Sam's Café has quietly shut up shop. There was no social media post to flag the closure, although the property has been on Daft for rent since May 24th. We covered this story in more detail here.
Same time, same place next week for another round up of openers and closures in Dublin.
Header image via Instagram/Wobble.ie/Pizzayardireland
