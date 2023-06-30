4 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

By Fiona Frawley

June 30, 2023 at 5:08pm

Share:

New places for pancakes, pastries and prawn popcorn.

Welcome to The Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin including openers, closures and everything in between.

This week has brought with it a selection of new brunch spots and high quality fish-and-chip carts, and we've sadly said goodbye to a south side café and well-known pizza joint.

We've compiled all you need to know in one handy article - let's get into it.

Openers

Advertisement

Philly McMahon opens brunch spot in Finglas

The former Dublin GAA star who also co-owns the ready-meal brand NutriQuick has opened a new café, Wobble, specialising in soufflé pancakes, breakfast baps and of course, a hearty full Irish. We covered this opener in more detail right here.

Social enterprise café The Mug Shot opens in The Liberties

For all your coffee-and-stroll-in-the-park needs, Mug Shot Café is run by PACE Social Enterprise and is the latest addition to Bridgefoot Street Park. You can find out all you need to know about the new café here.

Café inspired by New York gangster movie hangouts opens in Dublin

You wanna get some cawfee? Then get yourself down to Erne Street where new café Mr French has just opened. The café gets its name from gangster movie The Departed, and Frank Costello's right-hand man Mr French. More info for all caffeine-loving mobsters is here.

Gourmet fish and chip shop opens in Monkstown 

The dream cuisine to enjoy post-sea swim, this new fish and chip popup is the brainchild of fine dining restaurant Bresson and has you covered in the way of lobster rolls, shrimp popcorn and catch of the day. We covered this opener in more detail here.

Closures

Pizza Yard in Ranelagh closes its doors

The only place in Ireland to serve pizza by the yard has closed due to unforeseen circumstances, after serving the people of Ranelagh and beyond since 2018. More info on this closure is here.

Sam's Café in Goatstown quietly closes its doors 

A hugely popular spot for coffee over the pandemic, Sam's Café has quietly shut up shop. There was no social media post to flag the closure, although the property has been on Daft for rent since May 24th. We covered this story in more detail here.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of openers and closures in Dublin.

Header image via Instagram/Wobble.ie/Pizzayardireland

READ NEXT: 

- The Boar's Head announce sudden passing of 'beloved' barman

- HMV open new store in Dublin after near decade-long absence

- Dalkey locals oppose planning for guesthouse extension of well-known pub

Share:

Latest articles

HMV open new store in Dublin after near decade-long absence

Much loved Goatstown café has quietly closed its doors

There's a new gourmet fish and chip spot to check out in Monkstown post-swim

The Boar's Head announce sudden passing of 'beloved' barman

You may also love

12 Dublin spots that used to be something else entirely

Dublin's most unique dining experience is setting sail once again

4 new openers to check out in Dublin this weekend

You can nab a 99' for just 99c in Dún Laoghaire tomorrow