Much loved Goatstown café has quietly closed its doors

This closure hits particularly close to home.

One of my top covid finds, (meaning a find over the 2ish years of lockdowns and meeting for coffee or food outdoors) Sam's café, has sadly quietly shut up shop in Goatstown.

The café sat alongside Lynam's, which is somewhat of a newsagent institution for locals. It was seen to be bustling with people, and had some of the nicest baked goods and toasted sandwiches around.

There was no social media post to flag the closure, although the property has been on Daft for rent since May 24th.

The description of the property reads as such for anyone thinking of opening a new café there.

"Number 9 Farmhill Road comprises a high profile, double fronted corner, ground floor restaurant/retail unit. Presently consisting of a patrons seating area, kitchen with cold room, office, 2 toilets and a store plus enclosed yard to the rear. This shop may suit a similar trade or a variety of local convenience retail uses including possibly a health use, doctors surgery, or other viable use subject to planning permission where necessary."

After spending many a morning or afternoon enjoying a coffee outside their premises, or enjoying one of their amazing toastie (the spicy chicken wrap is something I cannot yet accept that I'll never have again), I will be going into a period of mourning over the loss of this particular café.

As much as Dublin has been welcoming new food spots lately, there have been a lot of closures such as Pizza Yard in Ranelagh, Vintage café in Crumlin, and Peachtree East in Tallaght.

Header image via Instagram / Sam's

