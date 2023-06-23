New social enterprise café The Mug Shot opens at The Liberties

A great new addition to Bridgefoot Street Park.

Social enterprise café The Mug Shot was opened at Bridgefoot Street Park this morning. It is run by PACE Ireland and will open daily at its Liberties location.

Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy did the honours of cutting the ribbon today (June 23) at The Mug Shot's official grand opening.

Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy cuts the ribbon on the new Mug Shot Cafe at Bridgefoot Street Park. The cafe is a social enterprise run by @PACE_IRL and open daily. @DubCityCouncil @DCCParksBiodiv pic.twitter.com/RtLFYZg3Zk — The Liberties Dublin (@libertiesdublin) June 23, 2023

The Mug Shot Cafés' social mission is to create sustainable jobs for people who have experienced prison or probation and now find it hard to secure employment. PACE aims to support the integration process of people with criminal convictions and bring about positive change in their lives, and by doing so, help to prevent further harm in the community.

Speaking about the new project, Conroy said:

“I am delighted to be here this morning with you for the official opening of the newest PACE Mug Shot Café in Bridgefoot Street Park. This is the third Mug Shot coffee space and first Café that PACE has opened and is testament to the growing work of PACE Social Enterprise and the successful partnership between PACE and Dublin City Council. The Mug Shot Café will provide a welcome for all the visitors to the park and an opportunity to have a cup of coffee or ice cream whilst enjoying the beautiful space.”

Dublin City Council (DCC) opened Bridgefoot Street Park in May 2022, transforming what the former derelict site into a beautiful landscape of trees with a performance area, play spaces, allotments, and a community garden.

DCC and the local community collaborated in the entire development of the park. The new Mug Shot Café is the final piece of the jigsaw of community involvement and local collaboration.

