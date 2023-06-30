The Boar's Head announce sudden passing of 'beloved' barman

"Capel Street and the wider community are at a huge loss".

The team at the Boar's Head on Capel Street have taken to social media to announce the passing of their devoted barman David Clarke.

In a statement, the team confirmed that David had passed away suddenly following a "fatal accident".

The statement reads:

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved barman and friend, David Clarke, following a fatal accident.

Dave was a devoted member of our team here in the Boar’s Head for the past 10 years.

Advertisement

Those of us who knew and worked with Dave, knew him as a quiet and respectful individual, who would go about his business in a professional manner, but would not fail to get a laugh with his witty one liners.

Capel Street and the wider community are at a huge loss following this news."

The Boar's Head also extended their sympathies to the barman's family and friends.

Regulars took to the comments section to express their condolences for the popular bartender, with one person writing: "Deeply sorry to hear this very sad news, about as thorough a gentleman as you could wish to meet". Another said "Awfully sad news, Dave was a real gentleman".

Advertisement

The Boar's Head made headlines earlier this year for attempting to keep pint prices down amid ongoing hikes. Speaking to the Irish Mirror, owner Hugh Hourican said: “We’re not happy about it at all. It’s hard to get customers in at the moment.

“It’s great that people are back supporting us after the last three years and supporting the industry but unfortunately all we can do is pass on the increase".

Header image via Instagram/Boar's Head

READ NEXT:

- Hozier announces Dublin gig at 3Arena as part of 'Unreal Unearth' tour

Advertisement

- Irish motorway tolls to increase nationwide over the weekend

- Dalkey locals oppose planning for guesthouse extension of well-known pub