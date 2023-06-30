Hozier announces Dublin gig at 3Arena as part of 'Unreal Unearth' tour

The announcement comes on the day of the Irish musician's Malahide Castle show.

Hozier has today announced a date in Dublin's 3Arena on December 19, 2023 as part of his Unreal Unearth Tour, as well as a night in Belfast's The SSE Arena, on December 17. Special guests on the tour will be Brixton 5 piece band The Last Dinner Party.

The announcement comes just a week after the Irish musician took to the stage at Glastonbury for a surprise gig alongside the release of his new single 'Unknown / Nth'.

The Wicklow man will play Malahide Castle in Dublin tonight, Friday, June 30, where he will be joined by The Teskey Brothers and Allison Russell as special guests.

Advertisement

Tickets for Hozier's 3Arena show are priced from €44.90 and go on general sale at 9am on Friday, July 7 and will be available from Ticketmaster.

Hozier released his EP 'Eat Your Young' in March of this year, after a four year hiatus, which featured 'All Things End,' and 'Through Me (The Flood)' alongside the title track.

His upcoming long-awaited third album 'Unreal Unearth' is set to be released on August 18 and will feature the likes of singles 'Unknown / Nth', 'Francesca', 'All Things End' and 'Eat Your Young'.

Hozier's previous two albums enjoyed incredible global success, with his self-titled debut hitting #2 on the Billboard Top 200 (the second biggest debut album of the year) and spending an incredible 441 weeks in the Irish Top 50 charts.

Advertisement

His sophomore release 'Wasteland, Baby!' was also released to massive critical acclaim in March 2019, entering the US Billboard Top 200 Chart at #1 and going multi-platinum.

This article originally appeared on JOE

Header images via Instagram / Hozier

READ ON:

Advertisement

- Irish motorway tolls to increase nationwide over the weekend

- 12 Dublin spots that used to be something else entirely

- Arts Council mistakenly offers 100+ artists funding grants