There's a new gourmet fish and chip spot to check out in Monkstown post-swim

From the people behind fine dining restaurant Bresson.

There are few pleasures more exquisite in life than having a fish and chips on a sunny day while out walking along coastline or having just gone for a sea swim (as we know you haven't actually been for a sea swim unless you tell people and call it a sea swim approximately twenty times).

If you're in your sea swim era (along with the rest of Dublin) then you may want to check out this new gourmet fish and chip offering from new Monkstown spot aptly named Mermaid.

Mermaid, our new pop up take away from the terrace at @Bresson_ie is now open. For everyone walking, cycling or swimming south side… or indeed just want to grab something great to eat at home. Open Tuesday to Sunday 3 til 7. The food is great, come check it out. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/Bkvl6ylud6 — Anthony Remedy (@anthonyremedy) June 29, 2023

Mermaid is a pop-up from the culinary minds behind Bresson, a fine dining restaurant based in Monkstown.

Advertisement

The menu is a seafood lovers dream; it's short and sweet, with shrimp popcorn, sausage rolls, pitta pockets as appetisers. Mains include catch of the day, served with chip and tartare sauce, as well as a dream lobster roll, which is on the more spenny side, setting up back €24 but sounds absolutely divine.

You can also get scallops and calamari, as well as desserts like pavlova and ice-cream, and even delve into a wee cocktail if you're up for it, from Aperol Spritz, to Long Island ice coffee.

So, next time you're out for a dip at Seapoint, make sure you pop into Mermaid for a serious treat. They open Wednesday to Sunday between 3pm and 7pm.

Header images via Instagram / Bresson & Twitter / Anthony Remedy

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Dalkey locals oppose planning for guesthouse extension of well-known pub

- Hozier announces Dublin gig at 3Arena as part of 'Unreal Unearth' tour

- Irish motorway tolls to increase nationwide over the weekend