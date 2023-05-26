3 new openers, a pub sale and a food festival to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to The Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at Dublin's main hospitality headlines including openers, closures and everything in between.

This week there are three exciting openers to welcome into the Dublin fold, as well as the lineup announcement for one of the country's biggest food festivals and the sale of a popular Dublin 8 boozer. All you need to know is neatly compiled below - it's kind of what we do here.

2 Lads opens on Bolton Street

Opened where B Skewer used to reside on Bolton Street, 2 Lads is carrying on the meaty tradition with their prime focus being burgers and hot dogs. Their short but creative menu features chicken and vegetarian coxinhas, heavily loaded burgers and a particularly intriguing dessert hotdog. More info on this new opener is right here.

Doll Society lifts shutters on Francis Street

This new pink-tinged cocktail bar has been teasing its opening for a while now but it looks like they're ready for business with a soft launch happening this weekend. Expect discoball sharing cocktails, bottomless brunches, pink dragonfruit margaritas & full glam.

New health bar specialising in salads and smoothies opens in D9

New Drumcondra opener The Juice Yard is comin' in hot with an array of juices, smoothies and salads to scratch the health food itch. The juice and salad bar opened on the Drumcondra Road, and has you covered in terms of post-gym and healthy midweek feeds. We covered the opener in more detail here.

57 The Headline pub hits the market for over €1mil

Known for its elite Taco Tuesday offering and comforting weekend roasts, Clanbrassil Street haunt 57 The Headline is currently up for sale for €1,300,000. In a post on Instagram, pub management wrote: "While we don't know exactly what the outcome will be, we know the bar will definitely have a new owner(s) this year. In the meantime we're going to continue what we do best, provide great food, drinks and chats!" We covered this story in more detail here.

Big Grill Fest announce their biggest lineup ever

The waft of sizzling meat is set to fill the air around Ballsbridge once more as the Big Grill Fest makes its return this summer. Returning to Herbert Park from August 17th - 20th, 25,000 people are expected to attend this years iteration of the food festival. We covered this years lineup in more detail here.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of openers and food news in Dublin.

Header image via Instagram/Doll Society & Daft

