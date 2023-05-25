Glovers Alley launch unique experience welcoming would-be chefs into the kitchen

Learn the tricks of the Michelin trade and reward yourself afterwards with a four-course lunch.

If you're looking for an experience-style gift for yourself or a foodie in your life, this opportunity to get into a Michelin starred kitchen and learn the ropes could be the order of the day.

Fine dining restaurant Glovers Alley have just launched an 'interactive and immersive' kitchen experience, giving food enthusiasts the chance to don an apron and learn top secret techniques from head chef Andy McFadden and his talented team.

Every Friday, four would-be chefs will be welcomed into the Glovers Alley kitchen to see how the Michelin-awarded sausage gets made, and try their hand at a bit of food prep themselves.

Via Instagram/Glovers Alley

The experience consists of two and a half hours within the kitchen followed by a leisurely lunch. Your day will start just after 10am with a talk from Andy, who will then bring you into the kitchen where you'll make a batch of signature Glovers Alley bread to take home. You'll have a chance to get hands-on with the intricate skills and techniques the team apply to butchering meat, preparing fish and creating refined desserts. With multitasking being an essential skill for any chef, you'll also be assisting the kitchen team as they prepare for that day’s lunch and dinner service. Throughout the morning Andy and the team will prepare various dishes for you to taste.

To wind down after your shift you'll be brought to the dining room to sip champagne before enjoying a specially created four-course lunch menu with paired wines that Andy and his team have prepared.

The chef's table at Glovers Alley, image by Gar Byrne

The Glovers Alley Kitchen Experience is limited to four people per date and runs Friday mornings from June 2nd until July 28th. It includes a four-course lunch with paired wines. The price is €250 per person. A dining-only option is available for an additional €150 per person if a guest is invited. The Kitchen Experience is unsuitable for guests with allergies or dietary restrictions.

Header image via Instagram/Glovers Alley

