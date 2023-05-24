'Biggest line-up yet' announced for Big Grill Fest 2023

Chefs from all over the world are scheduled to appear.

The waft of sizzling meat is set to fill the air around Ballsbridge once more as the Big Grill Fest makes its return this summer.

Returning to Herbert Park from August 17th - 20th, 25,000 people are expected to attend this years iteration of the food festival.

Over the four days more than 60 chefs and pitmasters from Cornwall, London, Sussex, Nashville, NYC, Buenos Aires, Brazil and Hawaii will be grilling up a storm, with plenty of homegrown talent in the mix too.

In the first round of names announced, Big Grill Festival 2023 welcomes popular internet chef and former host of the popular Bon Appétit YouTube series Brad Leone, award-winning food writer and live fire cook Melissa Thompson, Nashville chefs Trevor Moran of Locust and author of Life of Fire Pat Martin, who's renowned for his West Tennessee-style whole hog BBQ.

Also joining them from the States at Big Grill will be restaurateur Billy Durney of Hometown Bar-B-Que and Brooklyn’s Red Hook Tavern, who took eight months to perfect his legendary cheeseburger. It'd be rude not to find out what all the fuss was for, really.

Familiar faces making their return to Big Grill include Chris ‘Chops’ Taylor of the DJBBQ feast experience, Nico Reynolds of Grill Seeker and Lil’ Portie, Andy Stubbs of Birmingham’s Low’n’Slow, Gubbeen’s Fingal Ferguson, Cian Mahon and Rama Basilio of Parrilla by Baste, DJ and chef Marcus O’Laoire, Kwanghi Chan of Bites and Ellie Kisyombe of Our Table.

There'll be plenty of restaurants setting up camp at the festival too, including hotly anticipated steakhouse Hawksmoor, From the Ashes Barbecue, Hang Dai, Bites by Kwanghi, Bahay, Parrilla by Baste, Happy’s, Crudo, Reyna, Reggie Does Pizza and Bahay.

General admission starts from €20, with tickets and more information available via the Big Grill website.

