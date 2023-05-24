Shrek the Musical is returning to Dublin this summer

Shrek's swamp is coming to the Bord Gáis Theatre.

22 years after the first Shrek film hit our screens (yes, it really has been that long), the many-layered green ogre still has a special place in our hearts. Not only is there a Shrek Rave coming to Dublin this weekend, complete with Shrek themed drinks, singalongs, and giveaways, but the Shrek musical will be taking up residence at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for a six-day run in August.

A classic adventure story with messages of self-love and a rejection of stereotypes.

I hardly need to go into the story of Shrek, but for those who need a recap, it follows a particularly grumpy green ogre who is forced into a rescue mission by Lord Farquaad in order to keep his swamp. Accompanied by a talking donkey, Shrek sets off to rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle, and the trio learn some life lessons on their long walk back to Farquaad's kingdom, Duloc.

There's something special about Shrek that has its cultural impact reverberating all these years later - it continues to be one of the best children's films ever created, teaching important truths without ever being patronising, and having quick comedy and a killer soundtrack. For all these reasons, we're absolutely buzzing for the Shrek musical to be coming to Dublin this summer.

The cast includes Antony Lawrence as Shrek, Joanne Clifton, of Strictly Come Dancing fame, as Princess Fiona, and Brandon Lee Sears as Donkey.

From the producers of Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Shrek the Musical brings together a new creative team to re-imagine this award-winning Broadway and West End hit show for a new audience, featuring all the classic characters from the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film and the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’soriginal musical.

Shrek the Musical will be at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from August 15th to August 20th and tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster now.

