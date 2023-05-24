Rave in the port? Dublin Port to become the city's newest venue

The former pumphouse site is set to be transformed into an ephemeral space.

Lots of rave news as of late. Not only are we expecting the hugely popular Shrek rave to grace Opium this weekend, there's also set to be a series of music and art events from group Temporary Pleasure, held at Dublin Port.

Last year, Temporary Pleasure built a club space at The Complex, in the face of the statistic that says 90% of Ireland's night-time spaces have disappeared in the past two decades.

Temporary Pleasure is an ever-moving club that takes up residence at different locations, transforming spaces for days or weeks at a time, before moving on elsewhere. They've designed similar spaces in Berlin and Barcelona.

Advertisement

"This summer, we’re partnering with Dublin Port Company to transform the former ‘pumphouse’ site into an ephemeral space to host events and performances in the heart of the working port for the first time."

There will be a total of four outdoor events taking place across two weekends in July. Temporary Pleasure hopes to, "create a site-specific installation to interpret and activate the site in collaboration with a program of local artists and collectives."

This new project is apart of Dublin Port Company’s ‘Connections’ program, which is supported by the Irish Arts Council, Dublin Port Company, the European Union’s Creative Europe Program, and as well as Temporary Pleasure's sponsors.

Header images via Instagram / Temporary Pleasure via Karl Magee Photography

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Shrek the Musical is returning to Dublin this summer

- The Saw Doctors announce Dublin gig after five year break

- 10 sunny spots for an outdoor lunch in Dublin