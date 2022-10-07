Three openers and three closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round up, our weekly glance at Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

This week, the openers and closures have come in equal measures for Dublin, with some shock departures from some of the city's favourite spots.

All the details are below:

Oxmantown team open a new micro bakery

The D7 have have expanded with Elliot, a micro bakery in Phibsboro serving up Basque cheesecake, maritozzi, savoury brioche and more. Get the lowdown on this new opener HERE.

Kakilang open their second location

Advertisement

One of Dublin's fave spots for street food and bubble tea have opened a new location, this time further north at the Charlestown Shopping Centre in Finglas. Find out more on this new opener HERE.

Park Lane Deli open in Chapelizod

The new deli opened up just outside Phoenix Park, serving up a storm with coffee from Silver Skin Coffee Roasters, toasties, acai bowls and superfood bowls. More info on this new opener is HERE.

Vegan Sandwich Co announce closure of all stores

Advertisement

In a shock announcement which has created ripples across the Dublin hospitality industry, Vegan Sandwich Co have sadly announced their closure after what owner Sam has described as 'some of the most difficult (few months) since we started trading. More information and reasons for the closure available HERE.

The last few months have truly been some of the most difficult since we started trading and I am so sorry to say that both Vegan Sandwich Co stores are now closed. pic.twitter.com/J1TW3aMoIe — Vegan Sandwich Co (@vegansandwichco) October 5, 2022

Michelin-listed Circa announce their closure

In further shock closure news, Circa in Terenure announced they'd be finishing up after four years in business and an impressive list of accolades. Owner Rob cited rising costs and staff shortages as reasons for closure - read all about it HERE.

Container cafe 186 West close in Perrystown

Advertisement

After serving the people of Dublin 12 for just over a year, 186 West sadly closed their shutters for the final time this week. Find out more on this closure HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of openers and closures in Dublin.

READ NEXT: 4 pumpkin patches near Dublin to visit this year