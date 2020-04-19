10 simple but delicious recipes for you to give a go at home

We are not entirely sure what day of lockdown we are at but we have been cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

We have been spending our time recreating some of our favorite dishes that we miss from eating out.

Like dumplings from Little Dumpling or the buttermilk chicken burger from Krewe.

Not to say we could live up to their delicious flavors but we did a pretty good job and they are quite tasty.

Maybe you should give some of them a go at home?

Here are a few of our top recipes since lockdown began:

1) Buttermilk Chicken Burger

This buttermilk chicken burger was absolutely to die for.

Pretty simple to make and you can check out the full recipe here.

2) Carbonara

It caused quite a stir with some people saying not to use the egg whites.

All we can say is, it tasted amazing and you can check out how to make it here.

3) Homemade Pizza

Trying to get pizza right can be pretty tricky but we think we did a decent job.

Give it a go yourself.

4) Dumplings

Oh, how we miss dumplings.

But we actually found them pretty easy to make once you get the dumpling pastry.

5) Power Bars

These are a great guilt-free treat to snack on.

No baking involved just mash loads of ingredients together.

6) Bread

Another one that takes a bit of effort to get right but well worth it.

Once you get it right you can experiment with different types.

7) Healthy Muffins

Another great guilt-free snack.

Using all healthy ingredients and a quick 10 minutes in the oven.

8) Wings

Yes, we are missing wings too.

Whether you want honey glazed or spicy, we've got the recipe for you.

9) Mac N Cheese

Cheese, cheese, and, more Cheese.

This might not be the healthiest but by god it's tasty.

Make sure to try this one at home.

10) Pancakes

Just when you thought you ate too much on Pancake Tuesday we've got these slightly healthy pancakes for you.

Top with all your favorite toppings like Nutella and berries.