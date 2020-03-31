Our carbonara recipe has certainly proven quite controversial.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

We recently posted a carbonara recipe that I made at home and it got quite the reaction.

I made it with some ingredients I had in the house to show that you don't have to stick to traditional recipes to make it taste good.

People didn't agree with my cheese choice, my meat choice and even the fact I added a little garlic because I bloody love it.

But, one thing, in particular, riled people up.

I used 3 eggs and the entire eggs. Whites and all.

We got some stick on social media saying that we shouldn't use the whites, just the yolks. But after a reassuring Google search, I found loads of people use the entire egg so I'm not alone.

Do you use whole eggs or just the yolk? Let us know in the comments.

Either way, mine tasted great and here is how I did it.

What you need for two people:

3 x Eggs

250g x Spaghetti

Pepper

Garlic

1 x Packet of chopped pancetta

50g x Parmesan

How to do it:

1. Pop the spaghetti into a boiling pot of water and cook for 10-12 minutes

2. While the pasta is cooking, crack three eggs into a bowl with pepper and parmesan then mix it all together to create the sauce.

3. Then fry the pancetta and some garlic on a pan until crispy and then reduce to low heat.

4. When the spaghetti is ready, add straight from the boiling water to the pan.

5. Mix it all together and then add the sauce.

6. Stir over low heat while trying not to scramble your eggs (which I kind of did).

7. Feel free to add some of the water from your pasta to keep it saucy.

8. Pop it into a bowl and top with some more parmesan cheese.

Feel free to get involved and tell us your favourite at-home recipes with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

Feel free to get involved and tell us your favourite at-home recipes with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.




