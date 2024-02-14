Love These Colourful Beetroot and Carrot Cupcakes this Valentine's Day - the Perfect Sweetheart Treat

Brought to you by Bord Bia

Stuck on what to get your loved one this Valentine's Day? Bake, don't buy!

This Valentine's Day if you're stressing about the perfect gift, there's nothing more thoughtful than doing a spot of baking. Whether you're adorning that apron for a significant other, or just want to shower your loved ones with affection this Valentine's, we have the perfect recipe for you.

As part of Bord Bia's organised campaign, 'Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables', ambassador Chef Jeeny Maltese brings you both beetroot and carrot Valentine's Day cupcakes. Beetroot and carrots are currently in season and are the perfect veggies to include in these two variations of tasty colourful cupcakes. Not only are they delicious in taste, but their vibrant colours will catch your loved ones' eyes and fill them with admiration.

Purchasing fresh, local and in season fruit and vegetables optimises both nutrition and taste. Selecting seasonal fruit and vegetables supports local growers around the country. Also remember, when shopping for fruit and vegetables, always look out for the Bord Bia Quality Mark.

Valentine's Beetroot and Carrot Cupcakes:

By Chef Jeeny Maltese

Ingredients

(12 Servings)

Cupcakes

150ml melted butter

2 tsp vanilla extract

260g plain flour

400g caster sugar

1 tsp baking powder

2 medium beetroot or 2 large carrots (around 250g) peeled and chopped

2 eggs

Cream Cheese Icing

1 cup/200g icing sugar

A pinch of sea salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

250 g mascarpone/ cream cheese, softened

Instructions

Step 1

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/ gas 4 (these can also be made in the air fryer!). Line a cupcake tin with cases. Mix the flour, sugar and baking powder together in a large bowl and set aside. Add melted butter, vanilla extract, beetroot / carrots (depending on which recipe you're making) and eggs to a large bowl and mix until smooth. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry, again stirring until smooth.

Step 2

Pour the batter into the cupcake bases and shake to get rid of any air bubbles. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until an inserted knife comes out clean. If the middle is sticky, put back in the oven for a further 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin. Cool completely before adding the icing.

Cream Cheese Icing:

Place cream cheese/mascarpone, half of the sugar, a pinch of salt and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Using a handheld whisk or a blender, whip until smooth and fluffy. Add the remaining icing sugar and mix. Spoon icing onto the cupcakes and enjoy!

Recipes by Chef Jeeny Maltese.

Sponsored by Bord Bia

For more delicious fruit and vegetable recipes and other information, visit fruitnveg.ie. and follow @lifeisbetter.ie on Instagram for more recipes like this!

The ‘Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables’ millennial campaign is a three-year Bord Bia campaign supported by the European Union to encourage more consumption of fresh, locally grown and seasonal fruit and vegetables by increasing knowledge of the nutritional benefits of fruit & vegetables, their versatility, how simple they are to prepare and their compatibility with a healthy lifestyle.