How to make the ultimate buttermilk chicken burger at home

Creating the perfect buttermilk chicken burger is probably easier than you think.

When I see buttermilk chicken burger on a menu my eyes light right up.

I always thought it was a speciality that I wouldn't be able to master at home but boy, was I wrong.

It's probably the nicest thing I've ever made at home and it was dead simple.

What you need for two people:

Chicken breasts x 2

Buttermilk

Cornflour

Chilli flakes

Chilli powder

Paprika

Brioche buns

Garlic mayo

Lettuce

Cheese ( I used spicy Irish cheese)

Bacon

How to do it:

1. Place chicken breasts into cling film and flatten until they are about half as thick as they started and then cut each breast in half.

2. Fill a bowl with buttermilk and place the breasts in it to soak.

3. Get a second bowl and put the cornflour, chilli flakes, chilli powder and paprika into it and mix together to create the batter.

4. Take a piece of chicken out of the buttermilk, let some of the excess buttermilk drip off before placing it into the batter. Mix about until the piece of chicken is covered before putting it into a preheated pan with oil. Repeat with each piece of chicken.

5. While the chicken burgers are cooking, get a second pan and put your bacon on and fry until cooked.

6. When the chicken burgers are cooked, place one slice of cheese on each. Put a lid, or another pan, on your pan containing your burgers and leave for about 2 minutes until the cheese has melted.

7. Place the two pieces of bacon on top of the burgers that have the cheese.

8. Toast your two brioche buns, be careful not to burn them (as I did with my first batch.)

9. Cover the bottom layer of your bun with garlic mayo and lettuce.

10. Stack the patty with the cheese and bacon on top of one the plain patties.

11. Place this stack on your bottom bun and close with the top of your bun.

12. Repeat for the second burger.

