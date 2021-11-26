There's a disco brunch coming to Donnybrook this December

A combination of two of life's greatest pleasures... sign us up!

Sunday brunch is already a glamorous affair. It's a time dedicated to catching up with friends, getting dressed up, and enjoying a delicious meal as well. So why not kick it up a notch? Le Comptoir Café in Donnybrook are hosting a Disco Brunch on Sunday the 5th December, and it sounds amazing.

Le Comptoir will play some classic songs from the 70s, which is very apt for this disco event. Seats are limited, so if a disco brunch sounds like a bit of you, make sure to book ASAP. You can phone them or send them an email to reserve seating.

Who doesn't love some 70s tunes over their eggs benedict or French toast? The event kicks off at 12pm. So come with empty tummies and your singing voice at the ready!

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: 10 spots in Dublin to get a festive mince pie!