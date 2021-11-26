Get chicken and waffles for brunch from this Smithfield spot over the weekend!

By Katy Thornton

November 26, 2021 at 9:44am

Chicken and waffles is one of those elite food combinations that shouldn't work, but somehow does!

This traditionally American dish isn't always easy to find in Dublin. So when we come across it, we have to shout about it. Urbanity in Smithfield is doing chicken and waffles for brunch over the weekend, and it looks as sensational as always.

The dish is inspired by Seoul with Korean style fried chicken, Szechuan honey, a fried egg, all on top of a fluffy kimchi waffle. If you were stuck on where to go for brunch this weekend, then let this make the decision for you.

Urbanity opens 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays. There's nothing that sets up your day better than brunch, especially when you're having chicken and waffles.

Header image via Instagram/urbanitydub

