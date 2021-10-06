This breakfast hot dog is locked and loaded, and if you're a foodie you've got to try it

By Katy Thornton

October 6, 2021 at 9:16am

Share:
This breakfast hot dog is locked and loaded, and if you're a foodie you've got to try it

Banana ketchup - yes you read that right... Banana. Ketchup.

Two Pups Coffee on Francis Street, Dublin 8, serves the most creative hot dog. From Wednesday to Friday 8.30-3.30, and Saturday and Sunday 9.30-4, Two Pups is serving their breakfast dog. Let's just say it has an interesting list of ingredients.

It consists of a brioche bun, black and white pudding, sausage, pink pickled eggs, caramelised onion, banana ketchup, and kewpie mayonnaise. The mix of flavours is kind of nuts, and yet it looks unreal.

Two Pups Coffee is walk-in only, but they have plenty of space for hungry customers.

Header image via Instagram/two_pups_coffee

READ ON: This Sandyford pizza place is topping their pies with curry

Share:

Latest articles

Bottomless Nights are on at Thunder Cut Alley

7 Autumnal treats to try in Dublin this week

Ever wanted to have afternoon tea on a bus with Santa? Your prayers have been answered

This Sandyford pizza place is topping their pies with curry

You may also love

Bread 41 is recreating this retro breakfast biscuit and we're obsessed

6 Dublin cafés to get some gorge porridge

This Malahide café celebrates Pancake Tuesday every Tuesday

8 spots to get the millennial brunch favourite, avocado toast

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.