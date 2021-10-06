This breakfast hot dog is locked and loaded, and if you're a foodie you've got to try it

Banana ketchup - yes you read that right... Banana. Ketchup.

Two Pups Coffee on Francis Street, Dublin 8, serves the most creative hot dog. From Wednesday to Friday 8.30-3.30, and Saturday and Sunday 9.30-4, Two Pups is serving their breakfast dog. Let's just say it has an interesting list of ingredients.

It consists of a brioche bun, black and white pudding, sausage, pink pickled eggs, caramelised onion, banana ketchup, and kewpie mayonnaise. The mix of flavours is kind of nuts, and yet it looks unreal.

Two Pups Coffee is walk-in only, but they have plenty of space for hungry customers.

Header image via Instagram/two_pups_coffee

