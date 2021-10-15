Here's some Dublin foodie inspo to make the most of this weekend

The best weekends are full of trying new things, and food is what we know best

Planning your weekend around what you're going to eat is a great way to go about it. Nothing puts you in a better mood than a bellyful of delicious meals, and we've got just a few suggestions for you.

1. Vegan Plum Crumble Slice, Two Pups Coffee

Location: Francis Street

It can be hard to find something sweet if you're vegan, so it's great to see Two Pups Coffee serving this vegan plum crumble. Very autumnal and something that everyone can enjoy!

2. Chai French Toast, Baa Baa Café

Location: Chapelizod

Chai French toast, the perfect meal to get your weekend going. Whether you need some fuel for a busy Saturday, or want to indulge on a sleepy Sunday, Baa Baa Café has you covered.

3. Mac N Cheese Croquettes, Winedown

Location: Montague Street

Mac N Cheese is made only better by all the creative ways in which you can eat it. Meltdown made a Mac N Cheese toastie, now their sister restaurant Winedown is serving Mac N Cheese croquettes.

4. Quail Scotch Eggs, Soup Two

Location: Smithfield

We have another delicious starter on this list - quail scotch eggs coated in confit duck. How decadent. Once again, Soup Two impresses us with their dishes.

5. Loaded fries, Póg

Multiple Locations

Take your pick from this medley of loaded fries from Póg. We've got Mexican fries, with pico de gallo, guacamole and cheddar, Kimchi fries, served with kimchi and garlic mayo, and Truffle fries with truffle Mayo, Parmesan and chives.

Paccheri, Doppio Zero

Location: Abbey Street

You can't go wrong with a big bowl of pasta. This paccheri from Doppio Zero is served with nduja and prawns. Delizioso.

Hopefully we've given you some food for thought.

Header image via Instagram/soup.two

