Feature

17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last

"A gowl is someone who eggs a gaff, trips over a hedgehog after legging it in the wrong direction, drops his phone down a manhole and then literally drives into a Garda car"

Fup Off

For centuries and millennia long before we all pretended we liked each other, the people of Ireland spent the long, rainy days hurling abuse at each other – and no harm to them.

For swearing in Ireland is not as intense as swearing is in any other nation (we're looking at you America), this is expression in its truest form – and the only way Irish people know how.

Let's have a few examples. 

1. Gombeen 

For those of you who have never heard this before, you either grew up in Sandymount or probably thought it was a mystical creature of some sort. 

According to Wikipedia, (yes, Wikipedia actually has a page entitled 'Gombeen man') a Gombeen is term used in Ireland for a shady, small-time 'wheeler-dealer' or businessman who is always looking to make a quick profit, often at someone else's expense or through the acceptance of bribes.

So, basically – a little squirrelly crook who'd peel an orange in his pocket so he wouldn't have to share. 

200

2. Gobdaw

Someone entirely different. 

Bit of a twit, hasn't got their shit together and never will. Known to come from the Irish gabhdán meaning 'gullible person'. 

Bit dumb, like.

200 1

3. Bollocks

Kind of endearing, but also lacking in cop-on. Not a huge leap from gobdaw, but a definite step up all the same. 

Often spelt 'bollix', usually used with a preceding 'ye', or if you're from Sligo: 'ya aul'.

200 3

4. Fecker 

They get away with murder, and they know it.

200 5

5. Dope

Generally used in an encouraging way to try to get someone to be better or work quicker e.g. "Hurry the feck on, ya dope!"

Either pronounced with an elongated Z sound after the D, if you're from The Big Shmoke – otherwise it's said more like 'dawwwwwp' if the midlands is your stomping ground. 

200w

6. Gobshite

Another word dripping in affection, something we Irish just don't know how to handle. Good value to have on the sesh, but not really someone you'd grab a coffee with. 

200 6

7. Gowl

A word that, legend has it, is written on every page of the Book of Kells because it's so bloody relevant. 

A gowl is someone who eggs a gaff, trips over a hedgehog after legging it in the wrong direction, drops his phone down a manhole and then literally drives into a Garda car. 

200 7

8. Eejit

Double gowl.

200 S

9. Eegit

Gowl in a wifebeater.

200 8

10. Hoor

A real gas wan who'd rob you blind give the opportunity.

200 10

11. Thick

Not blessed in the intelligence department, God bless them. Generally sound enough and has great patience with making a pot of tea.

200 11

12. Hussy

A little shkirt who flirts her way around the town only to inevitably receive the nickname 'brazen hussy' and become excommunicated from all the farming families with land in the tri-county area.

Not okay, really.

200 12

13. Pup

Bit more than a brat, bit less than a prick. Skating on a very fine line, and would definitely lamp a box at some guy in a club for the craic like.

200 13

14. Scut

Bit of a useless sod, doesn't do much and spends most of their life horizontal. Main meals would be bowls of cereal. Not much craic. 

Will keep a secret to the grave, however, purely because they'll 100% forget what you've told them within minutes.

200 14

15. Wagon

A woman so foul and pure evil, she'd make Ms Trunchbull look like just your ordinary bad bitch.

Inflicts cruel and unusual punishments on her prey and is all in all, a bit of a hag. They generally used to be kinda hot, but lost it with either the rise of puberty, or the fall of the middle aged spread.

200 S 1

16. Dryshite

The most embarrassing of them all. You're just no fun, no value and you bring nothing to the table apart from your gloomy disposition and the puss on your face. 

Can never dance.

200 15

17. And finally, tool

A word that tends to throw people off and really get ya where it hurts.

A tool is a dope mixed with a gowl mixed with a gobshite. A tool will say a sentence and say 'NAAT' at the end, just to be a tool. A tool will spit in your hand before shaking it at Mass. And a tool leaves the empty milk cartons in the fridge. 

Needless to say, to be avoided.

200 17

READ NEXT: 15 Ways Of Saying 'Idiot' In Ireland, Ranked In Order Of Stupidity

Kate Demolder

Written By

Kate Demolder

Kate is a staff writer here at Lovin Dublin. T: @katedemolder / kate@lovin.com

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
10 Struggles All Dubliners Face During The Week Before Payday
10 Struggles All Dubliners Face During The Week Before Payday
Stylish Food In One Of The City's Swankiest Hotels Doesn't Disappoint
Stylish Food In One Of The City's Swankiest Hotels Doesn't Disappoint
19 Reasons Why Blanchardstown Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin
19 Reasons Why Blanchardstown Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
“This Is The One Place That Never Lets Me Down For Drinks In Dublin”
“This Is The One Place That Never Lets Me Down For Drinks In Dublin”
Seven Ridiculous Things You Could Do In Dublin If You Were A Millionaire
Seven Ridiculous Things You Could Do In Dublin If You Were A Millionaire
'This Is The One Thing Missing From Dublin Cinemas Right Now'
'This Is The One Thing Missing From Dublin Cinemas Right Now'
PIC: A Dublin Hotel Owner Is Sending An Invoice To THAT 'Social Media Influencer' After Online Controversy
Dublin

PIC: A Dublin Hotel Owner Is Sending An Invoice To THAT 'Social Media Influencer' After Online Controversy
This Tiny East Wall House Looks Seriously Surprising On The Inside
Lifestyle

This Tiny East Wall House Looks Seriously Surprising On The Inside
Viewers Loved This Cover By Aslan's Christy Dignam And His Daughter On 'The Late Late Show' Last Night
Video

Viewers Loved This Cover By Aslan's Christy Dignam And His Daughter On 'The Late Late Show' Last Night
VIDEO: The GPO Was Transformed Into A Banquet Hall For Homeless People Last Night
Dublin

VIDEO: The GPO Was Transformed Into A Banquet Hall For Homeless People Last Night

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
News

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
News

Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin