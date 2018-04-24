Feature Lifestyle Property and Living Opinion

15 Tweets You’ll Instantly Relate To If Your Housemates Are The Worst Humans Of All Time

The most trying of times

Pasted Image At 2016 07 30 13 39

No one ever said that living with people is easy. 

But it shouldn't be this fucking hard. 

After four years in shared accommodation I've seen just about everything there is to see. And heard everything. Everything.

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. 

1. This person whose food you should never fuck with

2. This poor person who lives with air polluting monsters 

3. This person who sums it up pretty well

4. This person who suffers through the worst traits housemates can have 

5. This person who fears for future roommates 

6. This person who is prepared for a fight at any time

7. This person who is just DONE

8. This person who is questioning every action she's ever made. Karma?

9. This person who is at the end of her tether  

10. This person who curses the significant others for taking over 

11. This person who has to deal with dodgy music

12. This person who cannot hack it anymore 

13. This person who is traumatised for life – we've all been there

14. This person who is unblocking the sink... for the hundredth fucking time

15. This person relishing in the final goodbye

Is there anything more satisfying?

Ok, deep breaths.

Just remember, if you kill them the house will be even messier than it already is. 

Stay strong x

READ NEXT: Single Pringle? This Brand New Irish Dating Show Needs Contestants

housemates monsters
Alana Laverty

Written By

Alana Laverty

Just a Galway gal eating and writing her way around Dublin alana@lovin.com / @alanalav

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
15 Tweets You’ll Instantly Relate To If Your Housemates Are The Worst Humans Of All Time
15 Tweets You’ll Instantly Relate To If Your Housemates Are The Worst Humans Of All Time
Eight Arguments That EVERY Couple Has In Dublin At Some Point
Eight Arguments That EVERY Couple Has In Dublin At Some Point
20 Amazing Photographs That Will Make You Want To Visit Dublin Zoo This Weekend
20 Amazing Photographs That Will Make You Want To Visit Dublin Zoo This Weekend
Seven Handy Tips For Cooling Down When You're Trying To Sleep Tonight
Seven Handy Tips For Cooling Down When You're Trying To Sleep Tonight
11 Things You Genuinely Miss About ‘The Country’ After You Move To Dublin
11 Things You Genuinely Miss About ‘The Country’ After You Move To Dublin
This D8 Cafe Is The Perfect Chillout Spot On A Sunny Day
This D8 Cafe Is The Perfect Chillout Spot On A Sunny Day
Beauty Treatment Bucket List: Eight Ways To Properly Indulge Yourself In Dublin
Beauty Treatment Bucket List: Eight Ways To Properly Indulge Yourself In Dublin
Five Perfect Seaside Walks To Take In (And Around) Dublin On A Gloriously Sunny Day Like This
Five Perfect Seaside Walks To Take In (And Around) Dublin On A Gloriously Sunny Day Like This
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend Now That Winter Is FINALLY Over
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend Now That Winter Is FINALLY Over
A Cutesy Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home
A Cutesy Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home
11 Dublin Food Markets That Are Definitely Worth Checking Out
11 Dublin Food Markets That Are Definitely Worth Checking Out
10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
Dublin Cyclists Will Stage A Silent 'Die-In' Protest Outside Leinster House On Wednesday
News

Dublin Cyclists Will Stage A Silent 'Die-In' Protest Outside Leinster House On Wednesday
Liverpool Confirm Friendly Against Napoli In Dublin This Summer
Sport

Liverpool Confirm Friendly Against Napoli In Dublin This Summer
McGowans Of Phibsboro Is Putting On An Entire 'Girls Weekend' With Loads Of Drinks Specials
What's On

McGowans Of Phibsboro Is Putting On An Entire 'Girls Weekend' With Loads Of Drinks Specials
Aer Lingus Is Doing Something Awful Sound For Leinster Rugby Fans
News

Aer Lingus Is Doing Something Awful Sound For Leinster Rugby Fans

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
Dublin

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
Dublin

An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
News

PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin