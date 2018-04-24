15 Tweets You’ll Instantly Relate To If Your Housemates Are The Worst Humans Of All Time

The most trying of times

No one ever said that living with people is easy.

But it shouldn't be this fucking hard.

After four years in shared accommodation I've seen just about everything there is to see. And heard everything. Everything.

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

1. This person whose food you should never fuck with

Worst flat mates ever. Go to my room for literally 10 seconds. Come back to see MY newly bought peanut butter gone. 😠😡😠 — 🦁 (@Sa1ujaboy6) May 13, 2016

2. This poor person who lives with air polluting monsters

3. This person who sums it up pretty well

Room mates are the worst thing ever invented..... — Taylor Kaitlynn (@taylor61983) February 7, 2014

4. This person who suffers through the worst traits housemates can have

These are the worst room mates I've ever had. By far the most disgusting and laziest people I've ever experienced. — Cory Ayers (@OHSO_Cory) January 23, 2014

5. This person who fears for future roommates

6. This person who is prepared for a fight at any time

All I want are roommates I don't have to plan around possibly being locked in mortal combat with, is that so hard? — Pleb Lord Obsidian (@ObsidianNEET) July 30, 2016

7. This person who is just DONE

Don't ever get room mates, worst fucking shit ever — 🧘🏻‍♀️🦋 (@LysExperience) March 31, 2016

8. This person who is questioning every action she's ever made. Karma?

It's 4 am and my roommates are blasting Dani California. What have I ever done to deserve this? — MC Hammy (@BekahTookie) July 30, 2016

9. This person who is at the end of her tether

living with housemates is so shit I just want like a flat with one other person who washes up and doesn't wake me up at stupid times — katie (@KatieeRayner) July 30, 2016

10. This person who curses the significant others for taking over

I finally got my shit together and was gonna shower but my housemates boyfriend is going in like 😒 — Moani ✨ (@taanbaa) July 15, 2016

11. This person who has to deal with dodgy music

Currently not enjoying the worst music I've ever heard coming from my flat mates room — Paul Oldfield (@Paul_88) June 4, 2013

12. This person who cannot hack it anymore

Why am I permanently pissed off with my flatmates? Why do they have to do stupid shit every single day? — Alex (@DriscollHere) June 17, 2016

13. This person who is traumatised for life – we've all been there

i think the worst part of having flatmates is having to hear sex noises whenever they have their gf/bf over 😖😖😖 — Cathy (@cafiiii) July 16, 2016

14. This person who is unblocking the sink... for the hundredth fucking time

When my roommates are in work at the weekend all I have left of them is the remnants of their special K they left to block the sink 😥 — Alison Ring (@alisonringrang) July 30, 2016

15. This person relishing in the final goodbye

Good fucking riddance. One of the worst room mates I have ever had is gone. See you in hell scumbag. — jbro (@jbrownsett) September 26, 2015

Is there anything more satisfying?

Ok, deep breaths.

Just remember, if you kill them the house will be even messier than it already is.

Stay strong x

