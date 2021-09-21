Peroni gets to the bottom of what Irish people missed most about pubs

By Katy Thornton

September 21, 2021 at 12:58pm

Share:
Peroni gets to the bottom of what Irish people missed most about pubs

It's no secret that the Irish people desperately missed pubs over the course of the pandemic

Having gone without "wet pubs" (pubs that don't serve food) for over a year, this summer saw their return met with great enthusiasm. Peroni conducted a survey last month to understand how people felt about bars in light of the pandemic. Like with most things, pubs and bars were something we took for granted pre coronavirus, and it feels especially good to have them back. Over 56% of those surveyed said they have a greater appreciation for pubs and their staff now having gone without them for so long.

33% of men and 46% of women admitted to taking the pub experience for granted, something they are unlikely to do again any time soon. As for what people looked forward to most about the return to normality - 30% was hanging with friends. Women were most excited to go for a meal, while men opted for a pint and good craic with mates.

67% of people opted for weekend visits to the pub, while 30% had zero preference. We're sure they're just happy to be able to go at all!

It's nice to finally see some of this normality back in our day to day lives. I think one thing is for certain - we won't soon take it for granted again.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Anti Social introduces Club Gabagool this Wednesday

Share:

Latest articles

Looking for love after lockdown?

Anti Social introduces Club Gabagool this Wednesday

Heading out for midweek cocktails? Use this password for free snacks

Electric Picnic may be cancelled, but here's 6 things you could do this weekend instead!

You may also love

Dublin favourite Pantibar is re-opening tomorrow with new safety measures in place

Layla's

9 Below

Lucky's

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.