Feature

44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys

This is all of us

anigif enhanced-3795-1418946547-15 1

1. I need one black T-shirt, that's all. I'm not asking for much. Sure it'll only cost, like, €3 in Penneys, I'll just pop in for a second and grab one.

2. Hmm... What fresh hell awaits me in here today?

enhanced-buzz-31508-1388476075-5

3. Does this group of teenage girls really need to block the entire doorway exiting the store? No, please, girls, take your time. I didn’t want to go in that badly, anyway.

unnamed

4. I think the nuclear apocalypse will look much like this.

5. Right, focus. T-shirts. To the back.

917387-apocalyptic-memes

6. Wait, look at this seasonal section though. I could use a sequined Easter egg jumper. Someone I know will try to make Easter parties happen, right? They will.

7. You know, while I’m up here, I might as well get a basket. What if there’s a dress on sale that I just can’t resist?

8. Do they have sales here?

05yojnX

9. They don’t. Whatever, I’m getting a basket anyway. Let me live.

anigif enhanced-3795-1418946547-15

10. BLACK T-SHIRT. FOCUS.

11. Are those green metallic trousers? Who buys green metallic trousers? No, seriously, that's not a rhetorical question. Actually tell me who.

12. Six euro?!

13. I BUY GREEN METALLIC TROUSERS, THAT’S WHO.

14. That top over there would match these perfectly. Better get it.

15. Will I buy two just in case?

16. Maybe in black as well?

unnamed-1

17. That is not my size.

18. Actually it’s close enough. Add it to the pile.

19. Okay, T-shirts... sorry, T-shirt, singular... come to mama.

20. All right, here’s the black one.

21. You know, I could always use a new white T-shirt, as well. Oh, this striped one is nice too!

6e0574d3b3fdb5b52c1f433e89fc44c7648fa557c67a891d9abfd7b2f1ea7ca1

22. Whatever, they’re three quid each, let’s get the gray one too.

23. Could I pull off saffron? I could.

24. I so could.

25. God, this basket is heavy. What’s the best way to even carry this thing?

26. Which reminds me, I’d better try these on. Ugh, this queue.

27. “How many items? Oh, only, like, five. See? Like, one, two… okay well it’s definitely no more than six.”

54608565

28. Pulled a fast one on you there, dressing room attendant, there are at least three more T-shirts folded up inside this T-shirt.

29. HA oh dear lord I cannot pull off saffron!

30. That looks like it’ll fit. Ugh, this room smells like I am standing inside of a human armpit, I can’t do this any more.

31. Get me to the register. Right now.

32. JEWELLERY!!

33. I know in theory that knuckle rings will make my fingers look stubby, but they’re so on-trend right now.

DSC03383a

34. Nine pair of earrings for four quid?! That’s like ten cents an earring, I have to get these.

35. You know, I thought this store didn’t have quite enough people in it, and now I see why: they are all in this queue.

36. Lint roller for €1? Sure, I’ll use that. Actually, my roommate could use one too probably. I’ll get seven just in case.

37. To the till at last; thank you, retail god.

38. I stopped counting what this all is costing me about three dresses ago, but hey, how bad can it be, right?

185034 376785605703497 2146134903 n

39. Well, the guy at the next till is buying a Hawaiian shirt and two Gryffindor graphic tees, I’m doing better than him literally no matter what this costs.

40. Okay, she's ringing it all up. And the grand total is... €70. €70 for a T-shirt and some… T-shirt friends? That’s not so bad.

41. It’s been two and a half hours?!

42. That’s it. I am seriously never coming in here again.

43. Oh my god, I think I left the black T-shirt in the dressing room. Where is it?!

44. FML. You win again, Penneys. You win again.

8663dc20-03cd-0132-0767-0eae5eefacd9
penneys primark meme
Sarah Cahalan

Written By

Sarah Cahalan

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
Glovers Alley Is The Hottest Restaurant In Dublin – And It Hasn't Even Opened Yet
Glovers Alley Is The Hottest Restaurant In Dublin – And It Hasn't Even Opened Yet
14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
14 Unforgivable Sins All Dublin People Know To Be True
17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
17 Of The Greatest Irish Curse Words And Insults – Defined At Last
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
10 Struggles All Dubliners Face During The Week Before Payday
10 Struggles All Dubliners Face During The Week Before Payday
Stylish Food In One Of The City's Swankiest Hotels Doesn't Disappoint
Stylish Food In One Of The City's Swankiest Hotels Doesn't Disappoint
19 Reasons Why Blanchardstown Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin
19 Reasons Why Blanchardstown Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin
News

An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin
Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
News

Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
News

Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
News

An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'
Lifestyle

This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin