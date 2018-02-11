Feature

17 Terrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 30 In Dublin

Join us on the dark side...

Shutterstock 590014838

Are you like us in that you just crossed over to your 30's not so long ago? Perhaps you're at the end of your 20's and wondering what life is like on the dark side.

Here's what you have to look forward to. Join us. It's bliss. 

1. You're finally able to go to the Black Door

This is where you belong.

2. The queue for Coppers is hell

That's before you even get in.

Screen Shot 2017 05 24 At 16 36 38

3. You're no longer asked for ID At Sophie's

The most welcome of insults. 

4. 10-year college reunions are the norm 

You're punching the next person who says "so what you up to these days?"

via GIPHY

5. You start asking everyone for dental recommendations

And you're spending hundreds on dental work. 

via GIPHY

6. All your favourite sports stars are younger than you

No, you're weird for idolising someone 10 years your junior.

Screen Shot 2017 05 24 At 16 42 51

7. While famous people you idolised growing up are becoming elderly 

Packie Bonner is 57 and Andrea Corr is mid 40s. 

via GIPHY

8. And your younger colleagues can't relate when one of them dies  

They wouldn't even wear purple in honour of Prince. 

via GIPHY

9. You have no idea what Snapchat is

"Snapwho?"

via GIPHY

10. You spend a frankly weird amount of time at children's birthday parties

They're pretty fun, tbf. 

via GIPHY

11. Staying in is genuinely more appealing than going out

Why the hell would you want to go all the way into town?

via GIPHY

12. While sleeping past 10am is a waste of a day

And every waking minute is spent doing something. 

via GIPHY

13. Half of your income goes on weddings

Not your wedding we might add. 

via GIPHY

14. Don't even think about drinking two nights in a row

You are now sentenced to a week-long hangover. 

via GIPHY

15. Graham Norton is literally one of your best mates

"Oh, Graham. How you make me lol."

16. You cannot wait for that Saturday in three weeks time where have no plans 

And you pray that nobody invites you anywhere before then.

via GIPHY

17. Finally, grey hairs are real 

And they are multiplying.

via GIPHY

READ NEXT: 11 Of The Loveliest Tweets About Today's 2nd Anniversary Of The Marriage Referendum

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub
9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub
17 Terrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 30 In Dublin
17 Terrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 30 In Dublin
Eight Arguments That EVERY Couple Has In Dublin At Some Point
Eight Arguments That EVERY Couple Has In Dublin At Some Point
17 Fads You'll Remember If You Grew Up In Ireland In The '90s
17 Fads You'll Remember If You Grew Up In Ireland In The '90s
The Powerball Is Now €132M — Here Are Five Insane Holidays You Could Take With That Kind Of Money
The Powerball Is Now €132M — Here Are Five Insane Holidays You Could Take With That Kind Of Money
12 Ways To Celebrate 'Galentines Day' In Dublin With Your Mates
12 Ways To Celebrate 'Galentines Day' In Dublin With Your Mates
The Dublin Bucket List – 21 Things You Need To Do In This City Before You Die
The Dublin Bucket List – 21 Things You Need To Do In This City Before You Die
Date Bucket List: 11 Couples Activities You Need To Try In 2018
Date Bucket List: 11 Couples Activities You Need To Try In 2018
The EuroMillions Jackpot Is Now €116M — Here Are Seven Absurd Things You Could Do In Ireland With That Kind Of Cash
The EuroMillions Jackpot Is Now €116M — Here Are Seven Absurd Things You Could Do In Ireland With That Kind Of Cash
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
500 Hidden Secrets Of Dublin You Probably Don't Know About...
500 Hidden Secrets Of Dublin You Probably Don't Know About...
20 Things To Do This Weekend When It's Lashing Rain
20 Things To Do This Weekend When It's Lashing Rain
RTE Apologise After BIG Mistake On One Of Its Programmes Last Week
News

RTE Apologise After BIG Mistake On One Of Its Programmes Last Week
There Has Been A Major Firearms Seizure In Northside Of Capital
News

There Has Been A Major Firearms Seizure In Northside Of Capital
Hallelujah - Lidl Set To Open New Shops In These Two Dublin Areas
Lifestyle

Hallelujah - Lidl Set To Open New Shops In These Two Dublin Areas
9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub
Feature

9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Recipes

Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin