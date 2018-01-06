Feature Opinion

'This Is The One Thing Missing From Dublin Cinemas Right Now'

It's an absolute no brainer

Cinema

This week, I went to see the Sherlock season 4 finale, 'The Final Problem', in my local cinema.

Apart from looking forward to it because of the cliff-hanger from the previous episode, I was also happy to go out and see it in the cinema.

I love going to the cinema. I love the smell of popcorn and the wave of nostalgia that you get when you walk into the lobby. I love sitting there with snacks and watching a huge screen. I love that it’s an event, and not just sitting in front of your TV.

While the episode itself was a little uneven, I really enjoyed myself. It was fun being surrounded by people who were reacting as well, and I got a slushy and popcorn.

My question is, why don’t TV shows do this more?

Sherlock, of course, is not the first TV show to have a cinema screening. In 2013, Doctor Who showed its 50th anniversary special in cinemas and has been doing the same every year ever since.

Sherlock itself also showed its Christmas special, 'The Abominable Bride', in around 100 cinemas in the UK last year.

And it makes perfect sense.

Many shows nowadays have much larger budgets and are much more stylised than their predecessors. Sherlock has been experimenting with graphics, special effects and film shots in order to try and represent the thought process of its protagonist, with some incredibly beautiful results.

Many shows could benefit enormously from being able to show their product on the big screen.

Think of what it would be like to see something like Planet Earth 2 in high definition, on an enormous screen, with surround sound. The dream.

With the rise of streaming services from Netflix and Amazon, a lot of shows are already making feature-length specials to take advantage of the fact that they don’t have to work within the constraints of ad programming.

There are so many ways in which both the show, producers and consumers could benefit from screening these in local cinemas.  

Season finales now generate as much, if not more, hype than traditional movie releases so why not provide a better atmosphere and, in the process, make a little bit of extra money?

Sherlock Cinema

It's not like cinemas don't need the help, as there has been a steady decline in the number of people going to the movies each year.

In 2014, there were 14.3m admissions to cinemas in Ireland, compared with 18.3m back in 2007. Revenues during this period fell by over €20m (according to IHS, a market analyst) and the downturn saw The Screen cinema on Hawkins Street closing for good in 2015.

TV shows also have to deal with the issue of illegal downloading and as a result, falling TV viewership figures and DVD sales.

In my view, it's an absolute no-brainer. Screening a well-known TV show in cinemas is more likely to attract a reliable audience than the over-hyped Hollywood disappointments we are often stuck with.

Let me put it this way: the show this week was fully booked. 

People don’t want to just pay to watch something anymore; they want the experience as well. 

Screen it, and they will come.

READ NEXT: PICS: This Outrageously Small Dublin Apartment Can Barely Even Fit One Person

Liz O'Malley

Written By

Liz O'Malley

Filled with notions. Often found with a bowl of pasta.

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
Seven Ridiculous Things You Could Do In Dublin If You Were A Millionaire
Seven Ridiculous Things You Could Do In Dublin If You Were A Millionaire
'This Is The One Thing Missing From Dublin Cinemas Right Now'
'This Is The One Thing Missing From Dublin Cinemas Right Now'
"There's Been A Real Change In Dublin's Restaurants In The Past Year"
"There's Been A Real Change In Dublin's Restaurants In The Past Year"
13 Sneaky Tricks You Need To Get Through The Strug That Is January
13 Sneaky Tricks You Need To Get Through The Strug That Is January
8 Foolproof Ways To Make Loads Of Extra Money This Year
8 Foolproof Ways To Make Loads Of Extra Money This Year
This Tiny Hidden Restaurant In Dublin 8 Needs To Be On Your Radar
This Tiny Hidden Restaurant In Dublin 8 Needs To Be On Your Radar
8 Things You Will Relate To If You Get The Luas or DART To Work
8 Things You Will Relate To If You Get The Luas or DART To Work
13 Reasons Why January Is The Worst Feckin' Month Of The Year
13 Reasons Why January Is The Worst Feckin' Month Of The Year
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
10 Healthy Lunch Spots Perfect For Your January Fitness Buzz
10 Healthy Lunch Spots Perfect For Your January Fitness Buzz
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
10 Great Places To Spend The Day In Dublin That Won't Cost You A Penny
9 Travel Milestones That Every Irish Millennial Knows All Too Well
9 Travel Milestones That Every Irish Millennial Knows All Too Well
One Of The Best Value Early Birds In Dublin Can Be Found In This Templeogue Gem
Food and Drink

One Of The Best Value Early Birds In Dublin Can Be Found In This Templeogue Gem
The Late Late Show Is Looking For Single Audience Members For Valentine's Day
Lifestyle

The Late Late Show Is Looking For Single Audience Members For Valentine's Day
PIC: "Is This Yours?" This Dublin Ad Posting Will Restore Your Faith In People
Lifestyle

PIC: "Is This Yours?" This Dublin Ad Posting Will Restore Your Faith In People
Cars And Buses Could Face Traffic Ban On College Green From February
News

Cars And Buses Could Face Traffic Ban On College Green From February

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
News

Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin