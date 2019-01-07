Feature

10 Perfect Bookshops In Dublin To Chill And Read This Winter

There's really nothing like a good book.

And given that Dublin is a literary city in a literary country, our bookshops certainly don't let us down. Do something different this weekend and have a mosey around some of our favourites.

Get yourself in from the cold and chill out this winter.

1. The Winding Stair, 40 Lower Ormond Quay

The Winding Stair is a gorgeous, independent bookshop in the heart of Dublin.

They'll hook you up with anything from the classics to popular fiction to poetry to gardening to cookery to children's books – while they also have an impressive second-hand selection, for those of you who go through books like dinners.

Oh, and speaking of dinner, they also have an amazing restaurant.

10336836 10152132676303182 1926376856510872805 N

2. The Gutter Bookshop, Temple Bar & Dalkey

The Gutter Bookshop is an independent bookshop based in Dublin (Cow's Lane in Temple Bar and Railway Road, Dalkey) selling bestselling and specially selected books as well as gifts and stationery.

It also has a knowledgable staff who are mad for the chats, and an impressively unique selection.

Gutter

3. Chapters Bookstore, Parnell Street

The largest independent bookstore in Ireland, Chapters is a book lovers' paradise

The possibility to get lost amidst the magic is palpable, with two floors full to the brim with new and second-hand books at very reasonable prices, and plenty of space to peruse them.

1607019 10152067837044423 1508786225 N

4. Dubray Books, Grafton Street

You'll find Dubray Books smack bang in the middle of the hustle and bustle of our country's capital.

In here you'll find sanctuary from the madness, and an impressively full-stocked shop with some cosy little spots to leaf through your book before you buy.

11751467 919195848119432 4588125796060520441 N

5. The Company of Books, Ranelagh

The Company of Books is independent bookshop in the heart of Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

It's open seven days a week, and has an eclectic mix of fiction, non-fiction and children’s books, while they also host a monthly book club.

420128 406521116028129 1624718727 N

6. Alan Hanna's Bookshop, 270 Rathmines Road Lower

Alan Hanna's is a beauty of a shop, but easy to miss, sandwiched in between Ulster Bank and Burdock's Chipper on Lower Rathmines Road.

It's run by Irish Library Suppliers (ILS), and while it specialises in Irish literature and history it also has an academic text book section, bestsellers, art, travel, fiction, drama and loads more.

Similar to The Winding Stair, they serve a selection of teas and Bark Coffee, and if that didn't make you feel at home enough, the resident dog, Molly, is often seen wandering around the back of the shop too.

1381765 548570645221849 1177207254 N

7. Stokes Books, George's Street Arcade

Stokes Books boasts a wildly impressive stock of over 10,000 volumes, on a huge variety of subjects, priced between €5 and €5,000.

The major specialisation of Stokes Books is Irish history and literature, and their staff will also go absolutely above and beyond for any book you're searching for.

Aprildublintrip004

Photo cred: www.collectireland.com

8. Ulysses Rare Books, 10 Duke Street

Ulysses Rare Books (formerly known as Cathach Books) is Dublin's leading antiquarian bookshop and run by people who genuinely love what they do.

Their aim is to provide our customers with a professional and friendly service – and this place is quaint and cosy and perfect for a savouring that book smell.

954834 567263066650676 1456491323 N

9. Hodges Figgis, 56-58 Dawson Street

This one won't be news to you, but we could hardly leave it off the list.

Hodges Figgis is a bookworms' paradise. It has a breezy atmosphere, really helpful staff, and has an absolutely vast range of books of absolutely every kind. It's also cheerful and beautiful inside – as good a place as any to while away a few hours.

10435613 397737023736921 5278590741748762989 N

10. Books Upstairs, 17 D'Olier Street

Books Upstairs has recently moved to D'Olier Street from their original perch of College Green, and they boast a huge range of review essays, book reviews, new books, Irish books, Dublin literature, literary lives, world books, Dublin stories and many more.

A fine champion of our city's literary culture, and they really will fill you with pride. Do yourself a favour and stop by.

12032956 1044279945591702 5635118728996890519 N

