Feature

23 Things You 100% Did In College (Whether You Want To Admit It Or Not)

Such as go out even though you've got the black lung

Shutterstock 114453181

We were all definitely at our grossest in college. 

You were poor, probably gained weight, and spent about 90% of your time either drunk or hungover. 

It was a special time.

Let's fondly remember those special times together, shall we?

1. Used a straightener to iron your shirt

Why spend money on irons if you only have one presentation a year?

200 6

2. Wondered if washing your hair with Fairy liquid was really that bad

Lol, as if you could afford Fairy.

200 7

3. Ate cereal for dinner more than thrice

A week.

200 8

4. Turned your rubbish into a Christmas tree

The worst idea known to man.

Dscf0317 E1293206254453

Photo cred: www.nocleansinging.com

5. Spent an evening with a hairdryer down your top to get warm

Chumps out there buying electric blankets, what are they like.

200 9

6. Experimented with food

In good ways, and bad ways. 

Make A Ramen Noodle Sandwich Step 8

7. Made do with a slightly broken kitchen utensil

Until it all went a little pear shaped.

200 10

8. Robbed your housemates' food

Let's be real. We're not all angels. 

200 12

9. Stole everything from restaurants, the SU, McDonald's

Salt, sugar, ketchup, milk, toilet roll, forks.

200 13

10. Slept in the library

So warm, and smelling of books.

200 14

11. Tried to sneak into an important lecture after spending four hours in the pub

Trying desperately not to draw attention to yourself.

200 15

12. Studied while drinking 

Two birds, one stone. Efficiency. 

Anigif Enhanced 7402 1430096048 2

13. Became really attached to shit telly, in an effort to procrastinate

Would you get with Séan from Fair City? Ah, you would.

200 17

14. Used every other utensil available because bowls weren't clean

Sauce pan, blender, wok, boot. 

200 18

15. You drank one drink and one drink only

The cheapest one.

3202088572 Bcbb8Da4B2 Z

Photo cred: www.flickr.com

16. And drinking the whole bottle was an achievement

As well as life-threatening.

200 19

17. And your flat was always, always a kip

You never really got rid of that bin smell.

200 20

18. Create a Facebook album and name it after a chart song

♫ I gotta feeling... ♫

200 21

19. Bring naggins with you everywhere

Just in case. 

200 22

20. Go out even though you have the black lung

And the plague. And possibly a broken foot.

200 23

21. Wear practically nothing during the winter months

Getting cold just thinking about it.

200 24

22. Never seek medical attention for an injury

Pain = money. And money is for beer. 

200 25

23. And finally, waking up every morning having been this person the night before

Every. Single. Time.

200 26

READ NEXT: 26 Reasons Why Going To College Was Much Better In The Noughties

university College things you did in college gross students
Lovin Admin

Written By

Lovin Admin

    Comments

    Feature

    Read More in Feature
    8 Things You Will Relate To If You Get The Luas or DART To Work
    8 Things You Will Relate To If You Get The Luas or DART To Work
    23 Things You 100% Did In College (Whether You Want To Admit It Or Not)
    23 Things You 100% Did In College (Whether You Want To Admit It Or Not)
    11 Times Irish Telly Was Accidentally Feckin' Hilarious
    11 Times Irish Telly Was Accidentally Feckin' Hilarious
    This Gorgeous Northside Canal Is Ideal For A Chill Bank Holiday Stroll
    This Gorgeous Northside Canal Is Ideal For A Chill Bank Holiday Stroll
    PIC: This Person's Take Away Request From Just Eat Will Absolutely Make Your Day
    PIC: This Person's Take Away Request From Just Eat Will Absolutely Make Your Day
    15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
    15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
    14 Most Soul-Crushing Moments Every Dubliner Has Experienced
    14 Most Soul-Crushing Moments Every Dubliner Has Experienced
    11 Simple Dublin Rules To Live By To Make Your Life Hella Easier
    11 Simple Dublin Rules To Live By To Make Your Life Hella Easier
    Dublin's Newest Restaurant Is Changing The Seafood Game One Crab Claw At A Time
    Dublin's Newest Restaurant Is Changing The Seafood Game One Crab Claw At A Time
    10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
    10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
    14 Random Bits You Can Get From Dublin's Quirkiest Interior Store
    14 Random Bits You Can Get From Dublin's Quirkiest Interior Store
    Five Places To Get A Ludicrously Cheap Manicure In Dublin
    Five Places To Get A Ludicrously Cheap Manicure In Dublin
    A Tiny But Mighty Restaurant On Kevin Street Brings Some Sydney Cool To Dublin City
    Food and Drink

    A Tiny But Mighty Restaurant On Kevin Street Brings Some Sydney Cool To Dublin City
    Dublin Bus Could Introduce 24-Hour Services Before The End Of The Year
    Dublin

    Dublin Bus Could Introduce 24-Hour Services Before The End Of The Year
    The Snow Is Clearing In Dublin But 'Severe Frost' Is On The Way
    Dublin

    The Snow Is Clearing In Dublin But 'Severe Frost' Is On The Way
    An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful Creperie And Wine Bar
    Food and Drink

    An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful Creperie And Wine Bar

    Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
    News

    Dublin Is Officially More Expensive To Live In Than London
    Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
    What's On

    Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
    The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
    News

    The Official Opening Date For Ireland's First Krispy Kreme Has Just Been Announced
    The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday
    Entertainment

    The Lighthouse Cinema Is Hosting A Dog-Friendly Screening On Good Friday

    Sections

    Lovin Dublin

    Work With Us

    Other Sites

    lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
    Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin