Feature

7 Things You Should Never Do On Friday The 13th

Take every single step with extreme caution

Shutterstock 251563534

We hope everyone has worn their lucky underwear to work today. 

Because you're gonna need 'em. 

If you're as superstitious as we are, then you'll have been preparing for this day for weeks. Yes, it's Friday the 13 and we're suffering from serious friggatriskaidekaphobia. 

Here are some things you should NOT be doing today. 

1. Flying

Even though flights are generally significantly cheaper on Friday the 13, we don't give af. You actually couldn't pay us to step foot on a plane today. 

Shutterstock 280226618

2. This: 

Fear. 

3. Buy a lottery ticket

Don't bother – you won't win. 

Shutterstock 386002222

4. Propose to someone

'Cos they'll probably just say no. 

Shutterstock 247296826 1

5. Make a wish

Hun, it just ain't gonna come true soz. 

Shutterstock 417982117

6. Go on a date

There's an oul' myth that any courtship undertaken on Friday the 13 is dooooomed

Shutterstock 357520175

7. Board a boat

Particularly if you're a gal – apparently your presence may endanger the entire crew. 

Dodge. 

Shutterstock 88805932

Take care out there. 

READ NEXT: If Disney Princesses Were From Dublin, This Is What They'd Be Like

Alana Laverty

Written By

Alana Laverty

Just a Galway gal eating and writing her way around Dublin alana@lovin.com / @alanalav

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
7 Things You Should Never Do On Friday The 13th
7 Things You Should Never Do On Friday The 13th
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Are Actually A Bitta Craic
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Are Actually A Bitta Craic
Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
Here's Where You Should Get A Tasty Lunch In Town Today: Bread & Bones
Here's Where You Should Get A Tasty Lunch In Town Today: Bread & Bones
A Taste Of LA Has Come To The Docklands: Nutbutter Is Everything You Want A Restaurant To Be
A Taste Of LA Has Come To The Docklands: Nutbutter Is Everything You Want A Restaurant To Be
18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin
18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin
17 Things You'll Recognise When You're An Irish Person Living Abroad
17 Things You'll Recognise When You're An Irish Person Living Abroad
17 Fads You'll Remember If You Grew Up In Ireland In The '90s
17 Fads You'll Remember If You Grew Up In Ireland In The '90s
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
6 Natural Wonders You Need To Visit In (And Around) Dublin
6 Natural Wonders You Need To Visit In (And Around) Dublin
Nine Places To Grab A Tasty Bowl Of Porridge Before Work
Best Of

Nine Places To Grab A Tasty Bowl Of Porridge Before Work
Ellen DeGeneres Gave Another Shout Out To Tropical Popical For Saoirse Ronan's Birthday
News

Ellen DeGeneres Gave Another Shout Out To Tropical Popical For Saoirse Ronan's Birthday
WIN: A VIP Stay For Two At The Iconic Trinity College Campus
Competitions

WIN: A VIP Stay For Two At The Iconic Trinity College Campus
Miss Out On Arctic Monkeys Tickets? They've Just Announced A SECOND Dublin Date
What's On

Miss Out On Arctic Monkeys Tickets? They've Just Announced A SECOND Dublin Date

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin