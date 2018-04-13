7 Things You Should Never Do On Friday The 13th

Take every single step with extreme caution

We hope everyone has worn their lucky underwear to work today.

Because you're gonna need 'em.

If you're as superstitious as we are, then you'll have been preparing for this day for weeks. Yes, it's Friday the 13 and we're suffering from serious friggatriskaidekaphobia.

Here are some things you should NOT be doing today.

1. Flying

Even though flights are generally significantly cheaper on Friday the 13, we don't give af. You actually couldn't pay us to step foot on a plane today.

2. This:

Fear.

#operationtransformation ... could you do the Leap of Faith ... well done @DubFireBrigade pic.twitter.com/yaehcMpzyZ — Dr Eddie Murphy (@dreddiemurphy) January 12, 2017

3. Buy a lottery ticket

Don't bother – you won't win.

4. Propose to someone

'Cos they'll probably just say no.

5. Make a wish

Hun, it just ain't gonna come true soz.

6. Go on a date

There's an oul' myth that any courtship undertaken on Friday the 13 is dooooomed.

7. Board a boat

Particularly if you're a gal – apparently your presence may endanger the entire crew.

Dodge.

Take care out there.

