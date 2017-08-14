Feature

9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub

How many can you tick off?

Dublin

Loads of people who live in our fair city are not from here originally, which we love.

The longer you've lived in Dublin, the more likely you are to have assimilated into the culture. 

Whether you're a born and bred culchie or from further afield, here are nine signs you're slowly becoming a Dub. 

1. You've adopted the language

You move to Dublin and a month later you're telling people to go ask your bollix. Masso. 

2. You refer to Dublin as 'home' 

Just don't let your mammy catch you saying that! 

3. You know the difference between Rathgar and Rathmines

And between Sandymount, Sandyford and Sandycove. You got this. 

via GIPHY

4. You know Bono is a pox 

But you secretly think U2 have got some good tunes. 

5. You know the bus routes like the back of your hand

And the same goes for the Daniel Day. 

A post shared by maaatch (@maaatch) on

6. Your mates slag you about your accent

"Is that a Dublin twang I hear?"

"Ah gerrup ow'da, ye clown!"

7. You know all the best places to eat

And have already tried everything on this list. 

8. You refuse to call Lansdowne Road 'The Aviva' 

And the 3Arena will forever be The Point. 

9. And you know where to get the best Guinness 

And it's not in Temple Bar. 

Kavanaghs

Credit: John Kavanagh "The Gravediggers", Facebook

READ MORE: 21 Unmistakable Signs That You're Back in Ireland

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

