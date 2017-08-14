9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub
How many can you tick off?
Loads of people who live in our fair city are not from here originally, which we love.
The longer you've lived in Dublin, the more likely you are to have assimilated into the culture.
Whether you're a born and bred culchie or from further afield, here are nine signs you're slowly becoming a Dub.
1. You've adopted the language
You move to Dublin and a month later you're telling people to go ask your bollix. Masso.
In Temple Bar -— Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) August 26, 2017
Dub on a rickshaw says to the Brazilian driver: "Here, take us to Tallaght!"
Brazilian: "I will in me hoop!" #QuickLearner
2. You refer to Dublin as 'home'
Just don't let your mammy catch you saying that!
Accidentally referred to Dublin as home to mammy on the phone lastnight... Didn't go down too well 😳🙅— KT (@KatieCarr_) March 22, 2015
3. You know the difference between Rathgar and Rathmines
And between Sandymount, Sandyford and Sandycove. You got this.
4. You know Bono is a pox
But you secretly think U2 have got some good tunes.
5. You know the bus routes like the back of your hand
And the same goes for the Daniel Day.
6. Your mates slag you about your accent
"Is that a Dublin twang I hear?"
"Ah gerrup ow'da, ye clown!"
7. You know all the best places to eat
And have already tried everything on this list.
8. You refuse to call Lansdowne Road 'The Aviva'
And the 3Arena will forever be The Point.
9. And you know where to get the best Guinness
And it's not in Temple Bar.
