Every Single Irish Word For 'Drunk' We Could Think Of, Listed In Alphabetical Order

They say the Inuit have more than 100 different words for 'snow'. But how many do Irish people have for 'drunk'?
We came up with these, but we're still positive that there's more out there.
Any suggestions?
1. Ar meisce
2. Baloobas
3. Bananas
4.
5. Battered
6. Binned
7. Blathered
8. Blethered
9.
10. Blind
11. Blotto
12. Bogmheisce
13. Bollocksed
(Or bolloxed)
14.
15. Cabbaged
16. Car-parked
17. Cartwheeled
18.
19. C*nted
Only to be used if you're the worst human being alive.
20. Deargmheisce
21.
22. Destroyed
23. Drunk
Well of course.
24. Elephants
(No, we've never heard of this one either, but our research shows that it is actually a thing.)
25. Fecked
26. Fermented
27. Flaming
28.
29. Frazzled
30. Fucked
31. Full
32. Full as a bingo bus
33. Galvinised
(Popular with UCC students due to the chain of off licenses around Cork called Galvin's.)
34.
35. Gazebo'd
36. Gee-eyed
37. Gelled
38. Gone
39. Gootered
Must be pronounced in an inner city Dublin accent.
40.
41. Hammered
42. Horrendified
43. In a bad way
44. In a hayp
45. In a hoop
46.
47. In bits
48. In rag order
49. In ribbons
50. In shite
51. In tatters
52. Inebriated
53. Intoxicated
54.
55. Kebab'd
56. Lamped
57. Langered
58. Langers
59. Lashed
60.
61. Loaded
62. Locked
63. Loo-laad
64. Malafoostered
65. Mangled
66.
67. Messy
68. Monkied
69. Mouldy
70. Mullered
71. Off my face
72. Off my tits
73. Off my trolley
74. Ólta
75.
76. Out of it
77. Ouvit
78. Out of my tree
79. Out of my head
80. Out of my mind
81. Over refreshed
82. Pantsed
83. Paralytic
84. Pickled
85.
86. Plastered
87. Polatic
88. Poleaxed
89. Poled
90.
91. Popcorned
We may have just invented this while testing the rule of "add -ed to any noun and it means drunk" – but we think it has backbone.
92. Postered
93. Pyjama'd
94. Pyrotechnicaled
95.
96. Reactive
97. Roasted
98. Rotten
99. Rotted
100.
101. Ruined
102. Salubrious
103. Sauced
104. Schindler's
As in Schindler's List - pissed.
105. Scuttered
106.
107. Shittered
108. Slaughtered
109. Sloppy
110. Sloshed
111. Slut(h)ered
112. Smashed
113. Snattered
114.
115. Soused
116. Spaced
117. Steamed/Steaming/Steamboats
118. Stocious
119. Súgach
120.
121. Tanked (Up)
122. Tipsy
123. Tit-faced
124. Toasted
125. Trashed
126. Trenched
127. Trína chéile
128. Trollied
129. Trousered
130.
131. Twisted
132. Twistified
133. Twistifried
134. Two/three sheets to the wind
135. Wankered
136. Warped
137. Wasted
138. Well lubricated
139.
140. Wellied
141. Wired (to the moon)
142. With the fairies
143. Wrecked
144. Wrote off
READ NEXT: This New Spot On Stephen's Green Is The Most Exciting Thing We've Seen In Ages
Comments