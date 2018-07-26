Tamangoed
Feature

Every Single Irish Word For 'Drunk' We Could Think Of, Listed In Alphabetical Order

We came up with 144, are we missing anything?

They say the Inuit have more than 100 different words for 'snow'. But how many do Irish people have for 'drunk'?

We came up with these, but we're still positive that there's more out there.

Any suggestions?

1. Ar meisce

2. Baloobas

3. Bananas

4.

Banjod

5. Battered

6. Binned

7. Blathered

8. Blethered

9.

Bluthered

10. Blind

11. Blotto

12. Bogmheisce

13. Bollocksed

(Or bolloxed)

14.

Buckled

15. Cabbaged

16. Car-parked

17. Cartwheeled

18.

Composted

19. C*nted

Only to be used if you're the worst human being alive.

20. Deargmheisce

21.

Demented

22. Destroyed

23. Drunk

Well of course.

24. Elephants

(No, we've never heard of this one either, but our research shows that it is actually a thing.)

25. Fecked

26. Fermented

27. Flaming

28.

Fluthered

29. Frazzled

30. Fucked

31. Full

32. Full as a bingo bus

33. Galvinised

(Popular with UCC students due to the chain of off licenses around Cork called Galvin's.)

34.

Gargled

35. Gazebo'd

36. Gee-eyed

37. Gelled

38. Gone

39. Gootered

Must be pronounced in an inner city Dublin accent.

40.

Half Cut

41. Hammered

42. Horrendified

43. In a bad way

44. In a hayp

45. In a hoop

46.

In A Jock 2

47. In bits

48. In rag order

49. In ribbons

50. In shite

51. In tatters

52. Inebriated

53. Intoxicated

54.

Jarred

55. Kebab'd

56. Lamped

57. Langered

58. Langers

59. Lashed

60.

Legless

61. Loaded

62. Locked

63. Loo-laad

64. Malafoostered

65. Mangled

66.

Merry

67. Messy

68. Monkied

69. Mouldy

70. Mullered

71. Off my face

72. Off my tits

73. Off my trolley

74. Ólta

75.

Ossified

76. Out of it

77. Ouvit

78. Out of my tree

79. Out of my head

80. Out of my mind

81. Over refreshed

82. Pantsed

83. Paralytic

84. Pickled

85.

Pissed

86. Plastered

87. Polatic

88. Poleaxed

89. Poled

90.

Polluted 2

91. Popcorned

We may have just invented this while testing the rule of "add -ed to any noun and it means drunk" – but we think it has backbone.

92. Postered

93. Pyjama'd

94. Pyrotechnicaled

95.

Rat Arsed

96. Reactive

97. Roasted

98. Rotten

99. Rotted

100.

Rubbered

101. Ruined

102. Salubrious

103. Sauced

104. Schindler's

As in Schindler's List - pissed.

105. Scuttered

106.

Shit Faced

107. Shittered

108. Slaughtered

109. Sloppy

110. Sloshed

111. Slut(h)ered

112. Smashed

113. Snattered

114.

Snookered

115. Soused

116. Spaced

117. Steamed/Steaming/Steamboats

118. Stocious

119. Súgach

120.

Tamangoed

121. Tanked (Up)

122. Tipsy

123. Tit-faced

124. Toasted

125. Trashed

126. Trenched

127. Trína chéile

128. Trollied

129. Trousered

130.

Transmoglified

131. Twisted

132. Twistified

133. Twistifried

134. Two/three sheets to the wind

135. Wankered

136. Warped

137. Wasted

138. Well lubricated

139.

Well Oiled

140. Wellied

141. Wired (to the moon)

142. With the fairies

143. Wrecked

144. Wrote off

Kate Demolder

Written By

Kate Demolder

Kate is a staff writer here at Lovin Dublin. kate@lovin.com

Comments

