Here Are Two Essentials For Beating That Horrible Bloating Feeling Over The Christmas Period

Is there a time of year where your body feel worse than post-Christmas? We doubt it.

All that excessive eating, drinking and lack of exercise can leave you with a seriously bloated feeling so we asked nutritionist and yogi Katie Parson for her top tips on getting back on top.

Start with the essentials

Two absolute essentials for avoiding that horrible bloated feeling, are fresh lemons and unpasteurised apple cider vinegar.

Drinking hot water and lemon in the morning before eating will cleanse the digestive system, getting it off to a good start! Apple cider vinegar is loaded with enzymes that aid digestion.

When you feel your digestive system is running a little low, take a spoon full of apple cider vinegar before eating.

If this sounds absolutely outlandish to you, try putting a tablespoon of it in a mug of hot water with some fresh lemon juice. You could always add some raw honey, agave or maple syrup to sweeten it.

Get cooking

During these colder months, we should stick to mostly cooked veg. Although raw veggies are packed with nutrients, they can be hard for us to digest, leaving us feeling bloated. Lightly steamed or roast veggies are ideal for this time of year.

Check what's in season

Fruit and veg should be eaten when they're in season for many different reasons. They taste better and are full of nutrients, they're easier on the pocket and less likely to have travelled a long distance.

Read labels or ask where produce comes from before buying them and buy local, Irish grown foods. During this time of year, you should be looking out for beetroot, broccoli, brussell sprouts, cabbage, carrots, kale, leeks and parsnips.

Katie Parsons is a nutritionist and yogi. She has developed an approach to eating that works for her body and makes her feel great.

