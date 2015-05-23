Lifestyle Health and Fitness

Five Deadly Dublin Walks That Are Worth Getting Off The Sofa For

Saunter off those extra mince pies

The post-Christmas slump has officially begun.

We've consumed our weight in turkey, potatoes, alcohol and chocolate, and it's time to get out into the fresh air and walk it off.

So for anyone willing to brave the cold and swap a chill couch day for a fresh, brisk walk, these Dublin walks are some of the best.

North Bull Island, Co. Dublin

The 200-year-old island in Dublin Bay is simply gorgeous.

It is 5km long by 1km wide, and features a wide beach surrounded by grassland, dunes and salt marsh.

It's perfect for a relaxed walk and a bit of fresh Dublin air.

Seahan, Seefingan & Seefin Mountains, Co. Dublin/ Wicklow

Take a look at some fascinating archaeological sites, including several Neolithic tombs, as you make your way around the 10km hill walk.

The steep, uphill climb isn't one for the faint hearted, however, as it's open mountainside features a 560m ascent.

Nevertheless, these mountains are a fabulous way to spend a winter's day, and a great excuse to hop up off the sofa.

Phoenix Park, Dublin 

Dublin's Phoenix Park is the perfect spot for an afternoon stroll that won't leave you absolutely sweating.

Located right in the middle of the city, this park is also one of the handiest to get to.

Carrickgollogan, Co. Dublin

Looking for great views? This is the walk for you.

This 2.5km walk makes it easy for those unfamiliar with the area with orange footprint symbols leading the way around the perfect trail.

And if you manage to make it to the view rock, you'll have the pleasure of experiencing one of the best views of south Dublin and north Wicklow.

Ardgillan Park, North Co. Dublin

Last, but certainly not least, is Dublin's Ardgillan Park.

The park offers 8km of walking trails, coastal views, and a playground for children, making it the perfect spot for a family day out.

